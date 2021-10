GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A 17-year-old girl's quick thinking helped prevent a lot of damage on Thursday, according to Greeneville officials. They said that she noticed a car was on fire at a gas pump in Greeneville Thursday morning. Instead of freezing, she acted quickly and notified staff at the gas station about the situation. Since she acted so quickly, officials said they were able to turn off the pumps and prevent the fire from spreading.

