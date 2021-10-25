Labbe Family Orthodontics

When she was tiny, Lauren's heart defect caused heart failure very early. She was on Lasix by 5 days of age. We had visits with either cardiology or her pediatrician every other day until she was admitted to the University of Michigan Hospital for continued heart failure and failure to thrive at 3 weeks old. Feeds by nasogastric (NG) tube were started at that time. She ended up with sepsis we believe from an intravenous site that went unnoticed for a full day due to a tornado warning and the whole unit being evacuated into the hallways. It was a very chaotic few days! We were awakened when a team of nurses and physicians rushed into her room at around 2 a.m. due to concerns that a nursing student documented a high fever during an earlier shift without notifying a RN or her clinical instructor. A lumbar puncture was done immediately. Lauren ended up with a peripherally inserted central catheter line placed at around 5 weeks old and received multiple doses of strong antibiotics. By 6 weeks old, she was maxed out on cardiac meds and in considerable heart failure. She was born at 6"‰lb 5"‰oz and 6 weeks later for surgery she weighed 6"‰lb 3"‰oz. She underwent open heart surgery at that time. Her surgery went well but was more complicated than expected due to an extra atrial septal defect found once the surgery started. She was taken to recovery and we got to see her after a few hours. Even with more tubes and wires than we'd ever seen, it was beautiful to see her skin look pink for the first time instead of blue or grey. She was able to be extubated within 2 days, but due to a collapsed lung was re-intubated, a bronchoscopy was done, and she was placed back on a ventilator for another 2 days.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 13 DAYS AGO