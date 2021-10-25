Labbe Family Orthodontics

Drs. Pardo, Som, and Olenec are part of group of skilled and dedicated physicians serving the greater Annapolis region and beyond for over 35 years. Dr. Pardo and Som are part of the 8 member ENT Physician group providing expertise in pediatric and adult medical/surgical ENT care including Nasal and Sinus Disease, Hearing and Balance disorders, Snoring and Sleep Disorders, Throat and Voice Disorders, Comprehensive Head and Neck cancer care including special interest in Thyroid and Parathyroid Surgery. Allergy and Asthma evaluation and treatment is headed by Dr. Olenec, board certified in Asthma,Allergy, and Immunology. The collective mission is to serve the community by delivering compassionate, comprehensive, and high quality, patient-focused ENT and Allergy care.
