News & Notes: John Harbaugh Says Ravens Defense Will Be 'Mediocre' If Tackling Isn't Fixed

Opening statement: "OK, [it's] good to see everybody here. I appreciate you. I was asked yesterday about Elijah Gorham and what we did. As I learned more about it, I was really proud. It was a pretty emotional thing in terms of what was done and how it came about last week, in terms of Mayor [Brandon] Scott, the superintendent of the school district, Mervo High School, the coaches over there and the principal, to honor this, from what I understand, spectacular young man. The way we were able to do that is just awesome. For Anthony [Levine Sr.] and Elijah's mom to be together on the field like that after the game, I'm really just proud of it. I wasn't involved in it. I didn't know a lot about it. I knew what had happened, but I didn't know what we were doing for the game until after the game. To see it come together so quickly like it did, it just makes me really proud of our organization and everybody involved. [I'm] also [proud of] the mayor's office, the school district, the school and everybody involved. He was a great young man. It's a tragic accident. It's a wonderful family, [and] our hearts go out to them. I'm just thankful we were able to do something to honor this young man. OK, what questions do you have?"

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO