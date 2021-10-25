CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
News & Notes: John Harbaugh Says Ravens Defense Will Be 'Mediocre' If Tackling Isn't Fixed

By Clifton Brown
baltimoreravens.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ravens will take a hard look at their tackling and overall defense during the bye week. During Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore surrendered a season-high 520 yards of total offense. It was particularly disappointing because it was the second time in three weeks that an opponent topped...

