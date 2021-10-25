Ottawa River Coalition hosts online auction

TOKYO (AP) — A man dressed in Batman’s Joker costume and brandishing a knife on a Tokyo commuter train on Sunday stabbed several passengers before starting a fire, which sent people scrambling to escape and jumping from windows, police and witnesses said. The Tokyo Fire Department said 17 passengers were...
DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines has canceled more than 1,600 flights over the past three days, citing blustery conditions in Texas and a shortage of flight attendants. The disruptions were similar in their initial cause and size to problems suffered in early October by Southwest Airlines, and they raised ominous questions about whether major airlines are prepared for the busy upcoming holiday travel period.
Alec Baldwin told paparazzi on Saturday that he is not allowed to reveal any details about the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his most recent film "Rust," because the investigation into the incident is ongoing, a video posted on TMZ shows. "I've been ordered by...
ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden said Sunday a new U.S. and European Union trade agreement would crack down on “dirty steel” that produces carbon emissions that are blamed for climate change and also patch up a trans-Atlantic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs. Biden and European Commission President...
ATLANTA (AP) — This Atlanta Braves team couldn't have picked a more fitting way to move to the brink of a World Series championship. A pitcher who spent most of the year in the minors kept 'em in it. A slugger who came in a flurry of trades won it...
(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump participated in the controversial "Tomahawk chop" at Game 4 of the World Series in Atlanta on Saturday night. The chop, a stadium-wide chant and longtime tradition at Braves games, has been under renewed scrutiny as part of a national discussion about racism and racial imagery in professional sports.
Washington — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo predicted Sunday that it could be some time before supply chain bottlenecks are alleviated, even as the Biden administration works to address the backlogs at ports on the West Coast. In an interview with "Face the Nation," Raimondo said the supply chain issues are...
Comments / 0