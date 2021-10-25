CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China Locks Down Thousands in North to Contain Growing Outbreak

ktwb.com

China’s COVID-19 outbreak grows as cities race to trace infections

BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported a fourth day of new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in a handful of cities across China, prompting alarmed local governments to double down on efforts to track potential carriers amid the country’s zero-tolerance policy. A total of 17 new local cases were reported for Oct....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Containment won't work with China

The United States and China have been engaged in strategic competition for years — a fact that only the U.S. has been slow to recognize. But for the U.S. to prevail, it must recognize that the successful strategy of the last Cold War, containment, will not work against its new adversary. Seventy-five years ago this past February, a U.S. State Department employee named George Kennan dashed off what would later be called the "Long Telegram." Kennan expressed his concerns over the aims, objectives, and growing power of the Soviet Union. The diplomat’s 8,000-word missive would later become famous, both for signaling the formal U.S. recognition of what would be dubbed the "Cold War" and as a precursor of sorts for the strategy that would lead to victory.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

China's Covid outbreak grows as it sees a fourth day of new locally transmitted cases including in 2022 Winter Olympics host city Beijing as officials scramble to hunt down carriers

China's Covid outbreak grew for a fourth consecutive day on Wednesday as several cities recorded new locally transmitted cases. Frantic contact tracing is now afoot as Communist Party officials seek to stamp out the disease amid concerns it could threaten the 2022 Winter Olympics in February. Seventeen new domestic cases...
SPORTS
slashdot.org

China To Cut Fossil Fuel Use To Below 20% By 2060

The US is more likely to nuke China pre-emptively. It's what they do. US has never nuked a country that can retaliate, bruh. If you ever ear about pentagon officials discussing "nuking the chinese"... They are discussing placing left-over kung-pao chicken in microwaves. I don't think Bikini Atoll ever attacked...
POLITICS
101 WIXX

China’s growing COVID-19 outbreak tests vulnerable border towns

BEIJING (Reuters) – China has reported nearly 250 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 since the start of the current outbreak 10 days ago, with many infections in remote towns along porous international borders in the country’s northwest. China had 50 new local cases for Oct. 26, the highest daily count...
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

China locks down city of 4m people after six Covid cases detected

China has placed a city of 4 million under lockdown in an attempt to stamp out a domestic coronavirus outbreak, with residents told not to leave home except in emergencies. Beijing imposed strict border controls in the weeks after Covid-19 was first detected in China in late 2019, slowing the number of cases to a trickle and allowing the economy to bounce back.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IBTimes

China Cracks Down Over 'Serious' Covid Outbreak

Beijing introduced new Covid-19 curbs on Saturday to stamp out a "serious" outbreak as the Chinese capital maintains its strict zero-tolerance policy, with less than 100 days before it hosts the Winter Olympics. China's leading epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan said Saturday that authorities could contain a nationwide outbreak within a month...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Country
China
theedgemarkets.com

China channels Bernanke with assurances Evergrande is contained

(Oct 18): For months in the runup to the 2008 financial crisis, banking heavyweights from Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke on down said the turmoil in subprime mortgages would be “contained”. That phrase is now making a comeback in Beijing, as regulators try to reassure markets that the world’s second-largest...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Asian Stocks Down, China’s Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Expected to Worsen

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly on Monday morning, with attention focusing on the latest COVID-19 outbreak in China. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.91% by 9:54 PM ET (1:54 AM GMT), with the Bank of Japan due to hand down its policy decision on Thursday. South Korea’s KOSPI inched down 0.07%.
WORLD
slashdot.org

China's New Quantum Computer Has 1 Million Times the Power of Google's

A single millisecond a task that the fastest conventional computer in the world would take a mind-numbing 30 trillion years to do. needs to have appended "on a carefully-constructed artificial problem that solves no practical problem but is designed to work really well on a quantum computer and really badly on a non-quantum one". This isn't a Chinese thing, it's the standard way of claiming "quantum supremacy", a bit like always quoting Qplasma rather than Qtotal when talking about fusion reactor designs.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

China tightens control over company data with transfer rules

Companies in China would need government approval to transfer important data abroad under proposed rules announced Friday that would tighten Beijing s control over information and might disrupt operations for international corporations.The measure is needed to protect the Chinese public and “safeguard national security,” the Cyberspace Administration of China said.President Xi Jinping’s government sees information about China’s 1.4 billion people as a potential security risk in private hands. It has issued a flurry of rules tightening control over how companies gather and handle information.A crackdown on data security launched in late 2020 fueled anxiety among investors, who have knocked...
MARKETS
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Amazon scam explained: Why people are receiving parcels they haven’t ordered

A scam that has caused hundreds of thousands of households to receive Amazon packages they have never ordered has been identified by the consumer group, Which?A survey of 1,839 UK adults between 13 and 17 August found that four per cent of respondents had received a mystery package containing a free item they had not purchased and with no return address.It means the phenomenon, known as “brushing”, is likely to have affected some 1.1m people across Britain.Which? followed up its findings by speaking to three recipients of unwanted parcels in Swindon, Salisbury and Somerset, all of whom had taken delivery...
RETAIL
techstartups.com

Ireland, the most vaccinated nation in the European Union with a 91% vaccination rate, now has the highest number of covid patients in hospitals in seven months

Since the pandemic began over 18 months ago, health experts have repeatedly said that we will achieve herd immunity when about 70% of the population is immune to SARS-CoV-2, either through vaccination or natural immunity by having Covid-19. Unfortunately after ten months of mass vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 and nearly 7...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Giant 4,000-year-old bull geoglyph that is thousands of years older than Peru’s Nazca Lines and England’s ‘White Horse’ is discovered at an early Bronze era burial site in Russia

A geoglyph of a bull discovered in Siberia dates back more than 4,000 years, making it twice as old as the famed Nazca lines of Peru and a millennia older than Uffington's chalk-lined White Horse. Geoglyphs, which often have spiritual or religious meaning, are large designs made in the ground...
WORLD

