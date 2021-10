A Freedom of Information Request (FOIA) decision by the Delaware Department of Justice (AG) indicates that some records having to do with Covid 19 were destroyed. Shortly after the State of Delaware imposed a mask mandate on school children in August the Delaware Health and Social Services (DHSS) received a request for information. The request was regarding the COVID case count by the school district for each week between 8/15/20 and 8/25/21. The request noted that the data was removed from the public website and no summer data was presented for summer school staff and students.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO