Game thread: Hawks vs. Pistons

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites to win it all this season. There’s no denying, however, that the whole Kyrie Irving situation has served a major blow to their title hopes. For his part, Atlanta Hawks star John Collins believes that his team stands to take advantage of this development.
Thursday night featured a marquee matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and the Dallas Mavericks. It was Trae Young and his Hawks that came out on top in a convincing victory over Luka Doncic and the Mavs and after the game, Trae had a special message for all those who continue to doubt Atlanta.
The Detroit Pistons have played two games this season. Both games were against the Chicago Bulls, and both resulted in low-scoring losses. Of course, we all know the Bulls improved this offseason with the addition of Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan, and Alex Caruso. But the Pistons have shot an abysmal 39.3% from the field and 28% from three.
The Dallas Mavericks (0-1) play against the Atlanta Hawks (0-0) at State Farm Arena. Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Thursday October 21, 2021. Dallas Mavericks 87, Atlanta Hawks 113 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Bogdan Bogdanovic @LeaderOfHorde. Great season opener!!! Way to take care of home!!! 🤙🏽. You...
On Saturday night, the Cavaliers gear up the second half of their back-to-back, welcoming Trae Young and the Hawks to town before hitting the road for their first extended trip of the season. Cleveland fell to 0-2 with last night’s loss to the Hornets in the home opener – with...
The Atlanta Hawks bounced back from a disappointing loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a comfortable win against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night at State Farm Arena, 122-104. Trae Young led the Hawks — playing without De’Andre Hunter and Danilo Gallinari — with 32 points and nine assists while...
The Chicago Bulls (1-0) play against the Detroit Pistons (1-1) at Little Caesars Arena. Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 20, 2021. Chicago Bulls 94, Detroit Pistons 88 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher. Fantasy adds from tonight (under 30% on Y!):. Shallow. Chris Duarte.
The Detroit Pistons will look to pick up their first win of the 2021-22 season on Monday night when they take on the Atlanta Hawks. The Pistons have released their injury report for tonight’s game and as you can see, Jerami Grant is questionable with a elbow infection. Tonight’s @HenryFordNews...
Regardless of how good you thought the Detroit Pistons would be this season, the beginning of the season schedule was always going to be a struggle for this team. Playing without Cade Cunningham will just make it more difficult. Many people thought Chicago was going to be good this year...
The NBA is back in action! The regular season will continue as the Detroit Pistons hit the road and take on the Atlanta Hawks. These Eastern Conference teams will battle it out on Monday night in a game you won’t want to miss. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Pistons-Hawks prediction and pick.
The NBA season is back, which means it’s time to see if your favorite player has improved or taken a step back from last year. With that, their NBA 2K rating will either rise or falter throughout the season. The talk from players before every season now is what their...
The Detroit Pistons continue to struggle offensively and ran into a buzzsaw called Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks offense. The Pistons played some tough first-half defense, but Young and the Hawks got untracked in the second half and started to hit shots, run the floor, and finish alley-oops. In short, they made things look easy, eventually topping the overmatched Pistons 122-104.
The Atlanta Hawks are just one quarter away from delivering their fans the win they've been expecting. It's looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the Detroit Pistons as Atlanta lead 95-79. The Hawks have been led by point guard Trae Young, who so far has 28 points and nine assists along with four rebounds.
The Atlanta Hawks have kicked off a new season, and our staff has a few takeaways from how the Hawks look out of the gates. Today we make some season predictions for some individuals and the success of the team. How many All-Stars will the Hawks have this season?. Zach:...
The Atlanta Hawks were on the road for a matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday night. The Hawks didn’t play their best Wednesday, but held off the Pelicans by a score of 102-99. The Hawks got out to a slow start, trailing 33-19 after the first quarter. Trae Young...
The Atlanta Hawks (3-2) play against the Washington Wizards (1-1) at Capital One Arena. Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Thursday October 28, 2021. Atlanta Hawks 111, Washington Wizards 122 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops. Huge wins tonight for #Grizzlies, #Knicks and #Wizards. At a certain...
After squeezing out a win last night against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Hawks couldn’t keep it going against the Washington Wizards, losing 122-111. Both teams were coming off the first game of a back-to-back, and both secured victories against their opponents. Unlike yesterday’s first quarter, the Hawks got off...
The Atlanta Hawks suffered a 122-111 loss on the road to the Washington Wizards on Thursday night in a game that was on the second half of a back-to-back. Saturday, they will be on the road for a matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers. This will be the first regular season matchup between the two sides since the Hawks defeated the Sixers in seven games in the second round of the 2021 Eastern Conference Playoffs.
