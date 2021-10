There’s no love loss between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right now. After being eliminated by the Bucs in the divisional round of the post season back in January, New Orleans will be looking to get some level of payback. That was a very emotional game that ended in the retirement of Drew Brees. Fast forward a couple of months and it’s a brand new season with a new QB under center down in the bayou. It’s the Jameis Winston era and I believe Winston will be looking for a little bit of magic against his former teammates.

