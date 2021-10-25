2021 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Saints 1st Quarter game thread

READ: Winston on Kamara's big night: 'One of most dominant players in this league'. Saints don't win without lights-out defense in second half. Demario Davis was all over the field in the final two quarters, causing pressure (three total QB pressures), stuffing the run with emphasis and setting the tone for the Saints in less-than-ideal conditions. He was the catalyst to an excellent call of a game by defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, who mixed up coverages to keep Geno Smith off-balance, ensured Seattle wouldn't be able to get much going on the ground, and capped the game with a perfectly timed safety blitz on second down, resulting in a Malcolm Jenkins sack. Davis cleaned up the rest on the ensuing down, sacking Smith to set up a fourth-and-28 that Davis nearly finished with an interception. New Orleans finished with five sacks as a team, limited Seattle to 3 of 12 on third down and kept the Seahawks under 225 yards of total offense. It was far from a pretty game Monday night, but the difference between a good and bad season often comes down to being able to grind out wins like these. Thanks to Allen's defense, the Saints did exactly that in Seattle.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO