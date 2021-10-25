CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 NFL Season: Seahawks vs. Saints 1st Quarter game thread

By Mookie Alexander
 5 days ago

Either the Seahawks win tonight or I...

Notes from press conferences after the Seahawks’ third consecutive loss

The above image of Geno Smith is probably what most of us looked like last night, after we had finished yelling at the television and/or ranted on Twitter. Many of the Seahawks seemed to express a similar defeated feeling last night at the podium, and even though they promised to be optimistic, it was clear from their body language that the wind has been taking out of their sails. Most players kept their comments short, so there isn’t a whole lot to get to, but here’s what you should know from last night’s press conferences, starting with Pete Carroll’s updates on Marquise Blair and Brandon Shell.
Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf, TE Gerald Everett both fined by NFL

The Seahawks suffered a costly loss on Monday night against the Saints. It will cost two of their players a little extra, it turns out. According to Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, wide receiver D.K. Metcalf has been fined $6,949 for unnecessary roughness. At least cornerback Marshon Lattimore got hit with a more substaintial fine. Tight end Gerald Everett was also fined $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Saints vs. Seahawks Series History

After a bye week, the New Orleans Saints return to action one week next week when they travel to face the 2-4 Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. New Orleans comes into the game with a 3-2 record. This is their fifth road game of the season, losing the only...
First Look: Saints vs. Seahawks

The Saints (3-2) take on the Seahawks (2-4) for Monday Night Football in Week 7, as New Orleans is fresh off their bye. This will be the 15th regular season between the two, with Seattle leading the all-time series 8-6 and has defeated New Orleans in two postseason meetings (2010 and 2013 seasons). Believe it or not, the Saints have won four out of the past five regular season matchups.
NFL picks, predictions for Week 7: Ravens stay hot vs. Bengals; Chiefs cool Titans; Saints edge Seahawks

The Week 7 NFL schedule features four matchups between teams with records of .500 or better, and three of those are in the AFC. That starts with the Thursday Night Football matchup between 3-3 teams in the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos. Both teams are on losing streaks, and it’s never too early for a must-win situation. The loser could fall out of their division race sooner than expected.
Seahawks Insiders Podcast: Previewing Seahawks vs. Saints

Jen Mueller and John Boyle look at a Week 7 matchup with the Saints on Monday Night Football. Listen and subscribe to the Seahawks Insiders podcast. Jameis Winston's Growth in New Orleans (03:19) Saints Explosive Offense (09:02) Saints Run Defense (15:36) Two Things We Need To See (20:08)
Best Monday Night Football Same Game Parlay for Saints vs. Seahawks

Same game parlays, particularly on stand-alone prime time games, are a ton of fun. Bettors can still enjoy the intrigue of betting small and winning big if everything comes through, minus the waiting through an entire slate. You can focus in on one matchup and watch as your bets hopefully hit throughout the evening.
NFL DFS, Seahawks vs. Saints: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Monday Night Football

Lost in the shuffle of Russell Wilson being placed on IR was that the Seahawks also lost their starting running back to injury in Chris Carson. That forced backup Alex Collins into a bigger role, but the injury bug struck Seattle again when Collins hurt his hip last week. He's questionable for Monday Night Football versus the Saints at 8:15 p.m. ET, leaving the Seahawks scrambling at the position. The team may have to resort to a running-back-by-committee, which doesn't inspire much confidence for daily Fantasy football players.
Seahawks activate RB Rashaad Penny ahead of 'MNF' game vs. Saints

The rushing attack of the Seattle Seahawks received a bit of a boost ahead of their "Monday Night Football" game against the New Orleans Saints. According to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk, Seattle activated running back Rashaad Penny before kickoff of Monday's matchup between the Seahawks (2-4) and Saints (3-2). In a corresponding roster move, Seattle released veteran offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi.
2021 NFL season, Week 7: What we learned from Saints' win over Seahawks on Monday night

READ: Winston on Kamara's big night: 'One of most dominant players in this league'. Saints don't win without lights-out defense in second half. Demario Davis was all over the field in the final two quarters, causing pressure (three total QB pressures), stuffing the run with emphasis and setting the tone for the Saints in less-than-ideal conditions. He was the catalyst to an excellent call of a game by defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, who mixed up coverages to keep Geno Smith off-balance, ensured Seattle wouldn't be able to get much going on the ground, and capped the game with a perfectly timed safety blitz on second down, resulting in a Malcolm Jenkins sack. Davis cleaned up the rest on the ensuing down, sacking Smith to set up a fourth-and-28 that Davis nearly finished with an interception. New Orleans finished with five sacks as a team, limited Seattle to 3 of 12 on third down and kept the Seahawks under 225 yards of total offense. It was far from a pretty game Monday night, but the difference between a good and bad season often comes down to being able to grind out wins like these. Thanks to Allen's defense, the Saints did exactly that in Seattle.
