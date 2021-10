It takes a very distinctive person to accomplish the task of maintaining a fashion empire while hobnobbing with celebrities and writing regularly about style and etiquette. The late David Tang managed to pull that off, however, and did so with aplomb. At the time of his death in 2017, The New York Times noted that Tang “was reputed to have the best address book in London,” and noted his friendships with the likes of Kate Moss and Russell Crowe.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 40 MINUTES AGO