Murray beats Hurkacz in Vienna, 1st top-10 win in 14 months

Hubert Hurkacz will be up against Andy Murray in the first round of the 2021 Erste Bank Open. Hurkacz is ranked 9th in the world while Murray is the World No.156. 5th seed Hubert Hurkacz has been in amazing form this season. He surprised everyone by winning the Miami Masters earlier this year and also reached the semifinal at Wimbledon where he beat Roger Federer in the quarterfinal. He then made it to the quarterfinal of the Toronto Masters and reached the Round of 16 at Cincinnati Masters. Post the US Open, he won the Moselle Open without dropping a set and reached the quarterfinals at Indian Wells.

TENNIS ・ 7 DAYS AGO