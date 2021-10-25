CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray beats Hurkacz in Vienna, 1st top-10 win in 14 months

By Associated Press
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIENNA — Andy Murray earned his first win against a top-10 opponent in 14 months by defeating Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 in the opening round of the Erste Bank Open. Murray missed a match point on Hurkacz’s serve in the second-set tiebreaker but the former No. 1 rallied...

