New licensed Redhawks coffee

KFVS12
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoon kids will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois. After a storm damaged...

taylorvilledailynews.com

New Scooter's Coffee Kiosk Up at Illinois Routes 29 and 104

The new Scooter's Coffee kiosk, located at the intersection of Illinois Routes 29 and 104 on Taylorville's northwest side, is up. The kiosk will be a drive-thru only coffee and pastry service, scheduled to open in November. Applications are being accepted at the company's web site; you can access that web page here.
ILLINOIS STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Java Jitters Freshly Brewed in New MSU Coffee Study

How tasty was your cup of coffee this morning? And, does your flavor preference match other people? And has coffee bean quality maintained a high standard? Though coffee is grown in areas much warmer than the much colder Montana, a recent study co-authored by Montana State University researchers shows a direct effect between those southern crops and our changing climate. Of course, many of us in the Pacific Northwest are dependent on a morning shot of java, and it's got to taste good. In fact, annual "Best of" coffee cities in the U.S. consistently put Portland, Ore. and Seattle, Wash. at the top of the list.
FOOD & DRINKS
KFVS12

Southeast Mo. State University launches new Redhawks coffee

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University now has its own brand of coffee. The university partnered with Ground-A-Bout to create Redhawk Roast. According to the university, it’s made from a single-origin coffee bean from the Cerrado Mineiro region of Brazil with a medium/medium+ roast profile. Beans are roasted every few days at the Ground-A-Bout Jackson location.
MISSOURI STATE
nbc25news.com

New licensed bartending school opens in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Genesee County’s first licensed bartending school has opened its doors. Drinks of Essence Bartending School held their grand opening earlier this month, and are excited to help educate those in the community. The school offers ServSafe Alcohol Certification, meaning once students graduate, they will be fully...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
State
Illinois State
KFVS12

New grocery store to open in Cairo, Ill.

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - A new grocery store will open in Cairo after the last store closed 5 years ago, forcing residents to shop elsewhere. “It’s a good up lifter because in the community, we don’t have a gas station, we don’t have a pharmacy and no grocery store where you can buy fresh produce,” said Cairo resident Derek Eurales.
CAIRO, IL
Idaho State Journal

New coffee house to open in American Falls on Friday

AMERICAN FALLS — Early risers and coffee addicts may be thrilled to hear that a new coffee house will be opening Friday where locals on their way to work or school can satiate their craving for caffeine. The new coffee house, Morning Wood Brew, has set up shop in the...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
QuadCities.com

NEW Atomic Coffee Bar Coming To Rock Island!

Atomic Coffee Bar, known for their signature energy drinks, friendly drive-thru customer service, and long lines due to popular demand, is opening up a new location at the old Checker’s spot on John Deere Road in Rock Island. The shop is currently under construction and is expected to be open before the end of the year.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Troy Messenger

Alabama to get new license plate

The design for Alabama’s standard license plates will head down south in 2022. The state’s license plate designs are changed every five years, and 2022 is the year for a new look. The current plate features a design showing off the state’s mountainous regions and Appalachian foothills in the northern part of the state. Previously the state featured a beach scene.
ALABAMA STATE
St. Mary
thewhiskeywash.com

Kentucky Coffee Debuts As A New Coffee-Flavored Whiskey

A brand new premium coffee-flavored whiskey recently entered the market: Kentucky Coffee. The release comes out of a partnership between the coffee and whiskey worlds and brings what’s described as the aroma and taste of coffee into a premium whiskey. The smooth finish is felt by those behind it to make a one-of-a-kind spirit.
DRINKS
WALB 10

New coffee shop comes to downtown Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB)- Owners Stanley Franklin and his wife Anastasia are originally from Savannah but moved to Albany after passing the Cornerstone location. “Coffee is kind of what I run off of, so I just thought it was a great way to reach people and get people to have conversations that need to be had,” said Stanley.
ALBANY, GA
visitindy.com

Indy's New Coffee Scene with Martina Drea

So much has changed in the Indianapolis coffee scene since I last checked! And by “last checked,” I mean post-height-of-the-pandemic. It is no secret that the food and beverage industry has been hard hit over the past year and a half. As a true coffee fanatic, it’s been an interesting adjustment as we have transitioned from many cafes being closed to indoor seating and finally “open again” for slow sipping or remote working. During this time, we have lost a few tried-and-true cafés, but we’ve also seen the uprising of several new coffee shops that have sprouted during one of the most challenging seasons for the service industry. For that feat alone, I believe a round of applause is in order for the shops that are pushing through and pulling some AMAZING shots of espresso while doing it.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Coffee and climate change, new use for an old drug

Community leaders rolled out a plan to address homelessness in the greater Green Bay area. A school employee is on leave following a search of their home. Halloween is scary for dental workers. Here's what a hygienist recommends. Doctors optimistic about COVID-19 vaccine for young children. Updated: 43 minutes ago.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Independent

10 best bourbon whiskeys you need in your drinks cabinet

Bourbon used to have a poor reputation in the UK: it was cheap, it was often portrayed as a rough drink in films and, of course, it wasn’t Scotch.But now times have changed and we’re lapping the stuff up. That’s thanks in part to the revival of bourbon-based cocktails such as the Old Fashioned and Manhattan, along with slick TV shows such as Mad Men that show them off in a kinder light.There’s now a vast choice of bourbons to be had, with new products being imported at an ever increasing rate. Which is great news for keen bourbon drinkers...
DRINKS
953wiki.com

Walmart issues Recall of Products

Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated:. 1. Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated:. Recall Date:...
FOOD SAFETY
KFVS12

Hauntings in the Heartland

Business owner donates pumpkins to Cape Girardeau elementary school. Bollinger Co. standoff ends but suspect is reported to be still at large. Snake Road in the Shawnee National Forest will stay closed a little longer. Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 10/28. Updated: 5 hours ago. Heartland Sports update at...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Food & Drinks
41nbc.com

New Coffee lounge, live entertainment shop coming to Macon

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A new coffee lounge with live entertainment was just approved by the Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning. The new shop will open its doors next year on Second Street. The focus of the shop will be to create a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community to go and congregate.
MACON, GA
KFVS12

Snake Road closure extended

Glenn House in Cape Girardeau dates back to the 1880s and is known to be haunted. Business owner donates pumpkins to Cape Girardeau elementary school. Bollinger Co. standoff ends but suspect is reported to be still at large. Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 10/28. Updated: 5 hours ago. Heartland...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

