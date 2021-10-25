New licensed Redhawks coffee

So much has changed in the Indianapolis coffee scene since I last checked! And by “last checked,” I mean post-height-of-the-pandemic. It is no secret that the food and beverage industry has been hard hit over the past year and a half. As a true coffee fanatic, it’s been an interesting adjustment as we have transitioned from many cafes being closed to indoor seating and finally “open again” for slow sipping or remote working. During this time, we have lost a few tried-and-true cafés, but we’ve also seen the uprising of several new coffee shops that have sprouted during one of the most challenging seasons for the service industry. For that feat alone, I believe a round of applause is in order for the shops that are pushing through and pulling some AMAZING shots of espresso while doing it.

