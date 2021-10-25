New licensed Redhawks coffee

How tasty was your cup of coffee this morning? And, does your flavor preference match other people? And has coffee bean quality maintained a high standard? Though coffee is grown in areas much warmer than the much colder Montana, a recent study co-authored by Montana State University researchers shows a direct effect between those southern crops and our changing climate. Of course, many of us in the Pacific Northwest are dependent on a morning shot of java, and it's got to taste good. In fact, annual "Best of" coffee cities in the U.S. consistently put Portland, Ore. and Seattle, Wash. at the top of the list.
Comments / 0