The CDC has added another country to the list of it’s highest level of Covid-19 travel risk destinations. Yesterday afternoon, Ukraine was moved from a level 3 ‘high’ risk code to a level 4 ‘very high’ risk category. This marks the second week in a row that the CDC has added only one new nation to the level 4 ranks- last week it was Singapore. As of yesterday there were 77 spots listed at level 4 and some of those destinations that fall on that list include: Austria, the Bahamas, Botswana, Croatia, Greece, Ireland, Jamaica, the Maldives, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey and the UK. According to criteria by the CDC, destinations that fall into the ‘very high’ category have had more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.

TRAVEL ・ 5 DAYS AGO