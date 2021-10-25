CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowlsby Unimpressed with SMU

By deepellumfrog
ponyfans.com
 6 days ago

Can you get us a Big 12 invite so we can both talk to Fox about it?. SMUstang wrote:We have already beaten TCU. I wonder if Bowlsby would be...

Comments / 0

ponyfans.com

We Need to Prepare a Presentation for the Pac 12 ASAP!!

I think people underestimate the snobbery of sports in DFW. If you aren't playing someone interesting then no one is going to show. I think this has and will always be the messaging SMU has communicated to the P5. If any regional or name brand P5 program came in here with both us ranked, guarantee sold out crowd.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Spun

Steve Sarkisian Sends Clear Message After Another Texas Loss

The Texas Longhorns aren’t back under Steve Sarkisian. Well, at least not yet. On Saturday, the program’s losing streak was extended to three games. Texas began this year with a promising 4-1 record. Unfortunately, it’s been all downhill ever since the Longhorns blew their double-digit lead against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Look: What Baylor Fans Chanted At Texas After Win

Baylor fans trolled Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns following the Bears’ 31-24 win in Waco on Saturday afternoon. Texas took a 21-10 lead in the third quarter before Baylor came storming back to win 31-24. It was yet another ugly second-half collapse from the Longhorns with Sarkisian at the helm. Unfortunately, that’s become a trend.
TEXAS STATE
WVNews

Big 12 commissioner Bowlsby talks conference expansion, finances

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby believes that when Texas and Oklahoma leave the Big 12 and the four expansion teams join that the league well may be stronger than ever in basketball and hinted that more expansion may even be on the way in the future.
MORGANTOWN, WV
ponyfans.com

NIL: Who wants to contribute?

With the help of a couple other Mustang fans we are kicking off NIL virtual interviews (have already signed 3 SMU players and dropped 2 interviews). We had some initial funding and have raised enough for these 3 athletes, but would love some additional funding support from anyone who wants to chip in to provide more to the players. We are doing this because we want to put our money where out mouth is on this NIL stuff. If you are interested and able to do the same (whether it is $25, $50, $100, $1000) any bit is a contribution towards SMU players and supporting their NIL. Please send me a Twitter message @PonysportsDTX or text me 214-284-2525 if you are interested in contributing or want more information. I will account for every penny that someone gives and 100% is going to the players. We are not keeping or charging a fee for doing this. We are just doing this because we are diehard SMU fans, like you guys, and want to help out these players with their NIL. I have already run the idea through SMU compliance and have a form agreement we are using.
COLLEGE SPORTS

