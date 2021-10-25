Bowlsby Unimpressed with SMU

With the help of a couple other Mustang fans we are kicking off NIL virtual interviews (have already signed 3 SMU players and dropped 2 interviews). We had some initial funding and have raised enough for these 3 athletes, but would love some additional funding support from anyone who wants to chip in to provide more to the players. We are doing this because we want to put our money where out mouth is on this NIL stuff. If you are interested and able to do the same (whether it is $25, $50, $100, $1000) any bit is a contribution towards SMU players and supporting their NIL. Please send me a Twitter message @PonysportsDTX or text me 214-284-2525 if you are interested in contributing or want more information. I will account for every penny that someone gives and 100% is going to the players. We are not keeping or charging a fee for doing this. We are just doing this because we are diehard SMU fans, like you guys, and want to help out these players with their NIL. I have already run the idea through SMU compliance and have a form agreement we are using.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO