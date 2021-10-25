Sonny to leave for Tech?

Well, that was a bummer. I'll go offense to defense. - I know a lot of flack will be given to Sonny and the staff for kicking it deep to Houston. However, in their defense, the ball was caught in the endzone, and it had plenty of air. We just failed to execute on coverage (lots of holds, though). Also, when Houston kicked a squib to us, we returned it to their 35. Also, we haven't had coverage issues all season. Also, if we hadn't called timeout before the field goal, there still would have been 10 seconds on the clock, and the kickoff still would have happened. Also, you kick the tying field goal instead of going for it because our red zone offense the entire game was better than theirs. The timeout was weird, but outside of that, I don't fault the staff for the calls that were made. At the end of the day, you can't kick that ball straight down the middle, and you have to rely on your coverage teams to make a play. That is player execution.

