NFL

Sonny to leave for Tech?

By SMU_Alum11
 6 days ago

JasonB wrote:Sonny is absolutely the leading candidate for the job. This is an extreme "one way or the other" scenario. Sonny and his wife love it here in Dallas. SMU is a better program with more upside than Tech. If Sonny turns down the Tech job to stay at...

247Sports

Texas Tech coaching search: UTSA's Jeff Traylor, SMU's Sonny Dykes listed as names to watch

Not even three full seasons into his tenure at Texas Tech, head coach Matt Wells has been fired by the school. Mid-season firings are becoming more common in the sport and thus, coaching searches are starting earlier and earlier. That now starts for the Red Raiders and two names are already gaining traction. UTSA coach Jeff Traylor and SMU coach Sonny Dykes are two names to watch to fill the job, according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel. Former Baylor coach Art Briles is not expected to be in the mix, per Thamel.
COLLEGE SPORTS
footballscoop.com

Sonny Dykes sidesteps Texas Tech speculation

We all know how this is going to go, and no one knows it more than the man in the middle. Sonny Dykes will be connected to the Texas Tech job until he signs an amended contract at SMU or there's a new Head Raider in Lubbock. The son of...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Podcast: SMU-Houston game preview, Sonny Dykes-Texas Tech rumors

Welcome to another edition of the Pony Stampede Podcast, where SMU fans come to get the latest scoop, news and interviews about their Mustangs. Follow the Pony Stampede Podcast on iTunes here, listen on Spotify here or on iHeart Radio here. Leave us a rating and a review on the podcast and share with your other SMU friends and family.
COLLEGE SPORTS
techlunchpail.com

Sonny Dykes, Billy Napier Linked With Potential Virginia Tech Opening

Virginia Tech beat Georgia Tech 26-17 but that did little to change the reality that Justin Fuente is on the hottest seat in America and that a coaching change is seemingly inevitable in Blacksburg after this season. Before Saturday's game, FOX Sports insider and The Athletic CFB writer Bruce Feldman...
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Virginia Tech reportedly targeting Sonny Dykes if Justin Fuente is fired

Fox Sports college football insider Bruce Feldman reported Saturday that Virginia Tech could target SMU head coach Sonny Dykes if the the Hokies fire Justin Fuente. Reports point to the end being near for Fuente, whose seat is scorching following last weekend's home loss to Syracuse after the Hokies squandered a nine-point lead late in the fourth quarter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
HOLGORSEN TO TECH??

It won't happen with Houston being in the Big 12. While I wouldn't put it past him for doing something stupid, I just feel this would be an obvious no even for him. He's got the right hair style to coach in Lubbock. Why would he take the Tech job?...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Preston Stone and Other Big Time Recruits

Stays we always draw NFL caliber receivers. after watching the Illinois/Penn State 9 overtimes, those guys were dropping passes over and over. their inability to catch a ball was unbelievable. we are used to guys that can catch the ball. It really depends on the replacement if Sonny were to...
NFL
North Texas to the American!

17:40 mark https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDYtGUbQ-TU Both Hart and Turner approved of the UNT addition. No upside for SMU to do that. Why? Because SMU is so much "better"? How about an upside is a W in a conference game and now SMU figures out how to get Baylor or Texas Tech back on the non-conference schedule?
TEXAS STATE
Lock Up Sonny for 5 Years

Good Texan. Honest, excited, genuine, and I really think he likes SMU. I think his wife likes the schools the kids go to and that they can walk to class. Pay him for sure but, not if he does not want to stay. Mustang Militia: Fight the good fight" Pay...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Pony NATE-tion: SMU faces biggest test at Houston

Pony NATE-tion: Mustangs face biggest game of season at Houston. Winner will inch closer to conference championship game. PonyFans.com is proud to have journalism student Nate back as a guest columnist for the 2021 season. This week, Nate weighs in on whether the Mustangs can remain undefeated when they head to Houston to take on the 6-1 Houston Cougars.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Game Thoughts

Well, that was a bummer. I'll go offense to defense. - I know a lot of flack will be given to Sonny and the staff for kicking it deep to Houston. However, in their defense, the ball was caught in the endzone, and it had plenty of air. We just failed to execute on coverage (lots of holds, though). Also, when Houston kicked a squib to us, we returned it to their 35. Also, we haven't had coverage issues all season. Also, if we hadn't called timeout before the field goal, there still would have been 10 seconds on the clock, and the kickoff still would have happened. Also, you kick the tying field goal instead of going for it because our red zone offense the entire game was better than theirs. The timeout was weird, but outside of that, I don't fault the staff for the calls that were made. At the end of the day, you can't kick that ball straight down the middle, and you have to rely on your coverage teams to make a play. That is player execution.
NFL
COOGS PLAYERS TALK ABOUT SMU GAME

O-lineman is first, not too interesting, QB Tune starts at the 9:30 mark and their beast D-Lineman Parish after that. These guys and their fans, are going to be pumped for this game, we better be ready for a street fight. They offer gratuitous "they're a great team" comments, but...
COLLEGE SPORTS
SMU Volleyball Takes Down USF, 3-1, Sunday

DALLAS, Texas (SMU) – SMU took down South Florida in four sets (25-16, 25-19, 23-25, 25-16) on Sunday afternoon inside Moody Coliseum. Three Mustangs notched 12 kills on the day (Hannah Jacobs, Kaylyn Winkler, and Alex Glover). The Mustangs hit .336 and came away with 22 block assists along with six service aces to take down the Bulls. Jadyn Bauss set a new career-high with four block assists, while also adding 22 digs for the Mustangs. Bria' Merchant continued to be tough on the back line as she accumulated 17 digs. Zairyn Hemsley turned in another double-double with 41 assists and 16 digs at the setter position.
SPORTS

