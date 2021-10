SMU head coach Sonny Dykes met with the media after Thursday's 55-26 win over Tulane. Here's everything Dykes said on the win to reporters after the game. On the win: "Good to get a win. Like I told our players, hard to win in college football every week. The number of teams that are undefeated keep going down. I think we're down to 10 or 11 right now and I would suspect by the weekend, probably be down to eight or nine so it's just hard to keep winning. I thought our guys played the best half of football that we've played all year the first half. Thought our guys played exceptionally well.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO