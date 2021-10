Church leaders in Indonesia's conflict-wracked Papua region called for calm Sunday as thousands fled to shelters after a two-year-old boy was killed in a firefight between government troops and independence-seeking rebels. The restive region at the easternmost edge of the Southeast Asian archipelago has been the scene of intermittent clashes for decades in one of the world's longest-running insurgencies. This week, a two-year-old boy was killed in an exchange of gunfire while a six-year-old was hospitalised for bullet wounds sustained in the midst of a firefight in Intan Jaya district, according to authorities, who said the rebels later tried to take control of the local airport. Police earlier blamed the guerrillas for the deadly shooting, but AFP could not independently verify responsibility for the killing.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 HOURS AGO