This morning’s Apex Legends season 11 gameplay trailer revealed more about new legend Ash’s abilities. The trailer shows Ash leaping into the fray and taking out several other legends with her sword-based finishers. It also shows her tossing out a sticky bladed weapon that attaches itself to the ground and shoots out a tether, trapping another character in a restricted area. The opposing legend is still able to move, but only within a certain area and with decreased movement speed. Ash also demonstrated her ability to, in her words, “tear through reality,” causing her to travel through the void like Wraith and allowing her to reposition herself on another part of the battlefield.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO