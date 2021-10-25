Cole Cubelic recaps Week 8 in the SEC

Few national pundits have been as critical of Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers than Kirk Herbstreit. He had no problem eating crow on Saturday afternoon, though. LSU had been the talk of the college football world for all the wrong reasons heading into Saturday’s SEC clash against No. 20 Florida. Ed Orgeron was presumably on the hot seat and the Tigers were down plenty of starters because of injuries.
Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
Penn State came into the ‘Shoe and was a motivated bunch that played with a lot of effort and purpose, looking to spring the upset over a top-five ranked Ohio State squad that seemed to be firing on all cylinders. At the end of the day though, the Nittany Lions...
Charlie Strong was just handed down a fairly significant punishment from the NCAA from various infractions during his time as the South Florida head football coach. On Friday, the NCAA issued a media release outlining a wide array of violations committed by both the football and women’s basketball programs while Strong was employed as the Bulls’ front man.
After a disappointing 2020, Michigan State has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2021 college football season. The Spartans are 7-0 and in first place in the Big Ten East. They’re also ranked in the top 10 in the AP poll for the first time in five years.
O.J. Simpson is in attendance at an NFL game on Sunday afternoon. The former NFL running back, who is most known for being tried for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, played in the league from 1969-82. Simpson played for the Buffalo Bills...
Baylor fans trolled Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns following the Bears’ 31-24 win in Waco on Saturday afternoon. Texas took a 21-10 lead in the third quarter before Baylor came storming back to win 31-24. It was yet another ugly second-half collapse from the Longhorns with Sarkisian at the helm. Unfortunately, that’s become a trend.
BATON ROUGE – Record-setting LSU running back Ty Davis-Price has been named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the win over Florida, the league office announced on Monday. Davis-Price shares the SEC Offensive Player of the Week award with Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.
Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
The New York Jets have just three wins since 2020 and have looked absolutely terrible in nearly all of their losses. So it should be no big shock that their terrible play finally has fans unwilling to shell out the cash to see them play. Just before kickoff of today’s...
What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 9. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 9 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release. 2021...
NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
College football fans love Lee Corso on GameDay. However, many are wondering if the ESPN icon should call it quits after another awkward appearance. Lee Corso is College GameDay. He’s a beloved icon. He’s also starting to worry people. The former coach had a stroke in 2009 and he has...
CeeDee Lamb scored the game-winning touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys against the New England Patriots last week. The Cowboys topped the Patriots, 35-29, in overtime at Gillette Stadium last weekend. Dallas improved to 5-1 on the year with the win over New England. Lamb made sure to taunt the Patriots...
This was the marquee weekend for the Big Ten, with two of the giant nationally televised games (Fox Big Noon Kickoff for Michigan at MSU and ABC prime time for Ohio State vs. Penn State), while there was another sneaky good noon kick with Iowa at Wisconsin. Nearly all of...
Kirk Herbstreit called Ohio State’s 33-24 win over Penn State Saturday night, and he was certainly impressed. The College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed for the first time this season on Tuesday night; however, Herbstreit revealed his new top 6 rankings after the Buckeyes win over the Nittany Lions.
Florida got stomped by No. 1 Georgia in Saturday’s rivalry game in Jacksonville, losing 34-7. That’s a rough look for the Gators, but things got worse in the opinion of many Florida fans in the aftermath of the defeat. Win or lose, players often remain on the field for the...
The Dallas Cowboys have managed to perservere through adversity all season long, but weekly tweaks to the roster have become commonplace. On Saturday, Dallas made two moves to the 53-man roster for the Minnesota Vikings primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football. Rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph was activated from injured reserve,...
Comments / 0