The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their Spread Game tour to Santander Arena, Reading, on Feb. 17. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. The Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other. Part streetball from the players who defined it, and part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO