CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Victims of property manager's sexual harassment to get $736,000 as part of consent decree

By Shaymus McLaughlin
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p04rx_0ccSqb2400
Updated:

A Minnesota property manager accused of sexually harassing female tenants will be barred from managing property as part of a $750,000 consent decree.

Renters had accused Reese Pfeiffer, landlord and property manager for the company Fruen & Pfeiffer, of making unwanted comments and sexual advances towards them, touching their bodies and soliciting sexual favors in exchange for rent forgiveness, according to a civil suit brought by Legal Aid on behalf of the victims.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) followed up with its own lawsuit in September of 2020, naming Pfeiffer, Michael Fruen, Jeremy Martineau and their companies Fruen & Pfeiffer LLP and M. Fruen Properties as defendants.

The DOJ alleged they violated the Fair Housing Act due to "sexual harassment and discriminatory conduct against vulnerable tenants."

On Monday, the department announced it had obtained a consent decree (essentially, a legal agreement) from Pfeiffer and the other defendants to resolve the lawsuits brought by the DOJ and Legal Aid.

As part of the agreed-upon resolution:

  • The 23 victims will receive a total of $736,000 in compensation from the defendants.
  • The defendants will also pay a $14,000 civil penalty to the United States.
  • Pfeiffer is prohibited from any type of property management.
  • They will have to retain an independent, DOJ-approved property manager at the Twin Cities properties in question.
  • Defendants will be trained on the Fair Housing Act.

Among the defendants, only Pfeiffer is directly accused of engaging in sexual misconduct. But the DOJ says his colleagues are "vicariously liable" for his actions, since he acted as their agent when he engaged in that behavior.

Legal Aid said Pfeiffer's behavior was directed mainly toward single, Black mothers who were renting the properties.

One of the women, Shatara Brown, said in a statement through Legal Aid Monday that Pfeiffer was "a very manipulative person,"

"I am pleased to know that he will never get a chance to harass any of his female tenants again," she said.

Said Rebecca Stillman, lead counsel for Legal Aid’s plaintiffs: “None of this would have been possible without the bravery, strength, and selflessness of our three clients and the witnesses who came forward. All of this is because of the time, energy, and work they put into this action in order to protect current and future victims of Pfeiffer’s sexual harassment. Working with them for the last two years has been an honor and privilege.”

The complaint alleged Pfeiffer "commented on female tenants’ looks and body parts, engaged in unwelcome touching, asked personal questions about their relationship status, made unwelcome sexual advances, discussed sexual topics without consent, and entered their homes under the pretense of collecting rent to solicit sexual favors.".

The Star Tribune says it managed to contact Pfeiffer on Monday, but he did not wish to comment.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Lawsuit Alleges MPD Officer Punched Teen In Face, Held Him In Detention Without Cause

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –A teenager whose arrest earlier this year was recorded and posted on social media has filed a civil rights lawsuit alleging a Minneapolis police officer punched him in the face, and police detained him without probable cause. A video of his arrest and the subsequent outcry prompted Minneapolis police to open an internal investigation. The lawsuit seeks $75,000 in damages and names Officer William Gregory, accused of punching the teen, as well as the city and four John Does who were officers involved in the alleged violation. Damareion McKizzie, who was 17 years old at the time, was working out...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Management#Lawsuits#Legal Aid#The Department Of Justice#Doj#Fruen Pfeiffer Llp#M Fruen Properties#Twin Cities
Magnolia State Live

Will Patricia Brown die in a Mississippi prison for possessing less than 2 grams of cocaine? Supreme Court will decide.

Unless something changes, Patricia Brown will spend the rest of her life inside a Mississippi prison, all because of a $20 rock of cocaine. “I have a death sentence for a simple possession charge,” said Brown in a phone interview. “Life without parole, people don’t realize life without parole is a death sentence. It’s death by mother nature.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Family of Indigenous woman who shot dead alleged rapist ‘in self defence’ appeals to judge for mercy

The family of a Native American woman who shot dead her alleged rapist in what she says was self defence, has appealed to a federal judge who could jail her for almost 20 years.Maddesyn George, 27, who has an 18-month-old child, is due to next month appear before a judge who will determine her fate over an incident that happened last summer.On July 12 2020, on the Coleville Indian Reservation in eastern Washington state, Ms George shot and killed Kristopher “Buddy” Graber as he was approaching her car window. She has alleged Graber had raped her the night before and that she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy