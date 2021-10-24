CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

5 ways to get the most out of your marijuana

By Kate Smith
finehomesandliving.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want to make the most out of your marijuana experience, here are five essential tips to get you started:. It would be best if you were safe. Make sure you are comfortable before smoking and that you have a designated driver available for the night. You also need to...

www.finehomesandliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
Health

4 Foods That Cause Constipation, According to Experts

Unless you've been blessed with a perfectly regular digestive system regardless of what you eat, you probably know that what goes into your body has a huge impact on what comes out of it—and that it could exacerbate constipation. But before you start limiting your diet to water and prunes,...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Muscle Pain#Nutrients#Magicvaporizers
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
WEIGHT LOSS
Thrive Global

Foods to Eat Before Bed for Better Sleep

Let’s face it—lack of sleep can make your whole day harder. Dragging through your day can take a toll on all aspects of your life—your work, relationships, and self-care are all likely to suffer without adequate amounts of Zzz’s. Research shows inadequate sleep can affect your mood, appetite, focus, and...
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Throw Your Eggs Away Immediately If You Notice This

There are a lot of normal variations in egg appearance, from the color and thickness of the shell to the brightness and consistency of the yolk and white inside. Most of these differences are nothing to worry about and are caused by outside factors, like the type of chicken the egg came from, what the hen was fed, the temperature where it was laid, and so on, per NC State.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
calmsage.com

The Sleep Hormone: Melatonin! Can It Be Bad For You?

Sleep is one of the most important aspects of our life. Can you imagine life without sleep? I can’t! Melatonin is the hero of the show when it comes to sleep. Whether you sleep more, less or sufficient, melatonin does it all for you. Did you know almost 70 million...
HEALTH
Real Simple

The 6 Sweetest Health Benefits of Blackberries

Blackberries are one of those gorgeous berries that pop up in grocery stores and farmers markets just about everywhere in the spring and summertime. While you're likely aware that these sweet-tart, purple berries are good for you, you may be wondering which exact health benefits this superfood provides, and if they're worth regularly incorporating into your diet. Here, two dietitians explain why blackberries are such a healthy option.
NUTRITION
Discover Mag

The Benefits of CBD Oil

This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. CBD has become one of the most popular wellness products on the planet, and for good reason. The chemical compounds that comprise CBD oil have a wide array of benefits, from sleep support to pain relief to calming properties that help with stress and anxiety, and more. It’s no wonder that more and more people are turning to CBD oil as a part of their daily health regimen.
PHARMACEUTICALS
blac.media

A New Way to Take Care of Your Health and Beauty from the Inside Out

Body Complete Rx (BCRX), founded by Samia Gore in 2017, was the result of an ambitious woman who wanted to better herself physically and mentally. After watching many of her family members pass away from health-related illnesses, Gore knew she needed to find a simple and complete solution for herself and for others who were in the same place. What was once a weight management company was then turned into a multi-million dollar brand focused on overall holistic health and wellness by women, for women. However, being an African American woman in a male-dominated industry wasn’t easy for Gore. Though there were challenges, Gore said that they only empowered her to become a better entrepreneur. “Owning a business is a journey, and you have to stay on for the ride,” says Gore.
FITNESS
womensrunning.com

Write It Out: A Better Way to Log Your Workouts

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Lauren Felknor, a sophomore cross-country and track athlete at University of Nevada Las Vegas, has tried a range of methods for tracking her training. Using a training log has helped increase her confidence and view her progress in a larger context than just looking at the daily snapshots.
WORKOUTS
greenhousegrower.com

Expert Advice on Getting the Most Out of Your Growing Media

New soil and substrate mixes can undergo constant testing before they’re introduced to the market. Once growers start to use them, it’s important they do so properly, which is why the best education often comes the manufacturers themselves. Keep reading for insights from a range of suppliers on their best...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy