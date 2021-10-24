5 ways to get the most out of your marijuana

Body Complete Rx (BCRX), founded by Samia Gore in 2017, was the result of an ambitious woman who wanted to better herself physically and mentally. After watching many of her family members pass away from health-related illnesses, Gore knew she needed to find a simple and complete solution for herself and for others who were in the same place. What was once a weight management company was then turned into a multi-million dollar brand focused on overall holistic health and wellness by women, for women. However, being an African American woman in a male-dominated industry wasn’t easy for Gore. Though there were challenges, Gore said that they only empowered her to become a better entrepreneur. “Owning a business is a journey, and you have to stay on for the ride,” says Gore.

