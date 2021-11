Using a gratitude practice in your everyday life can be a game-changer. Experts say that it can help garner some major physical and mental health benefits, as well as improve the quality of the existing relationships in your life. We typically express gratitude by simply saying “thank you” but a gratitude practice is when you recognize the positive things in your life and how they affect you. This can be as simple as acknowledging how beautiful the day is or thanking your body for safely carrying you throughout your week.

