How ‘Biden Bucks’ will gut the American work ethic

By Betsy McCaughey
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrats used to be the party of working people. Now they sneer at people who work hard. Democrats pushing to pass the Build Back Better bill want a single parent with two kids to be able to take home well over $31,000 a year in cash and noncash federal benefits, tax-free,...

