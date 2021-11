The Panthers came into this game hoping to end a three-game losing streak, and they started out well by jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter. Unfortunately, the wheels fell off the wagon in the second quarter and the Panthers allowed the Giants to take a 5-3 lead into halftime after a putrid performance by Sam Darnold and the rest of the offense. Fortunately, the Giants were playing just as awful as the Panthers were, and the game was still within two points at the midway point.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO