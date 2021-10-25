CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sunday Night Showdown vs. Cowboys Kicks Off Massive Four-Game Stretch for Vikings

By Will Ragatz
InsideTheVikings
InsideTheVikings
 5 days ago

The Vikings' bye week is over, and a four-game stretch that projects as their toughest of the season has arrived.

It starts this Sunday with what should be a highly entertaining matchup in the national spotlight. The 5-1 Dallas Cowboys, winners of five in a row since a thrilling season-opening loss to the defending champion Buccaneers, come to Minneapolis this weekend for a primetime showdown on Halloween night. The Cowboys are playing as well as any team in the NFL this season, with the league's top offense by most statistical measures and a defense that leads the league in interceptions. Both teams will be well-rested coming off their byes, so it'll come down to which team has the better game plan and executes at a higher level. If we've learned anything from the Vikings' first six games, it's to expect a dramatic one-score ending every time they take the field.

The Vikings can make a statement to the country by finding a way to win this game. At 3-3, they're a bit of an enigma right now. They had the NFL's lone unbeaten team (the Cardinals) dead for rights on the road before Greg Joseph's missed field goal, but needed a furious late rally to avoid losing at home to the NFL's lone winless team (the Lions).

Beating the Cowboys won't be easy. The Vikings are currently two-point home underdogs against Dak Prescott and company. But it would be huge if they were able to get it done because of the games they have coming up after that.

Following the Cowboys game, the Vikings go on the road to take on Lamar Jackson and the 5-2 Baltimore Ravens, who will be coming off a bye. That's going to be an awfully tough one. Then the Vikings head to Los Angeles to face Justin Herbert and the Chargers, who are currently 4-2. After that, they come back home to kick off a run of five divisional games in their final eight with a battle against the red-hot, 6-1 Packers.

Starting on Sunday, this four-game stretch is going to tell us a lot about the 2021 Vikings and what kind of team they are. The hope has to be to find a way to go 2-2 over the next four, setting themselves up for stretch run at 5-5. Doing that would put the Vikings in good position to earn a wild-card spot in the top-heavy NFC. If they go 0-4 or 1-3, it's going to be awfully tough to bounce back, and that probably confirms they're not a team good enough to make a playoff run anyways. Go 3-1 or shock the world at 4-0, and the Vikings will deserve to taken seriously as a legitimate contender with the ability to not only get to the playoffs but make a run.

"Obviously I know the standings and where people are and things like that," Mike Zimmer said on Monday. "We have to go play one week at a time. I think as you see the games in the past six weeks or seven weeks, a lot of teams can come beat a lot of different people. It’s important that we focus all of our attention on Dallas this week, and then we’ll worry about Baltimore next week and the Chargers, and so forth. But yeah, we’re getting ready to play some really good football teams, and for us to prove where we are, this stretch will be important."

One week at a time is the right mindset to have. The Vikings will need to be on their A-game to take down a team that's as loaded on both sides of the ball as the Cowboys are. They've lost three of their last four against Dallas, including games at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2016 and 2020.

If they're able to get it done, that makes things that much more doable going forward. They'd only need to pull out one win against the Chargers, Ravens, and Packers to feel OK about their positioning, but they'd have the momentum to potentially do more than that. If they lose to the Cowboys, they have to find a way to win two of the next three — with two of those coming on the road — to get back to .500.

The stakes are high. The Vikings need this one, and the Cowboys need it to keep their winning streak alive and keep pace with the Cardinals, Packers, Buccaneers, and Rams atop the conference. The teams are both very talented, with superstars all over the place. U.S. Bank Stadium is going to be rocking for not only the first primetime game in Minneapolis in two years, but a holiday night at that.

In other words: is it Sunday yet?

Plenty more to come this week ahead of the big game.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

Comments / 0

Related
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Ex Longhorn, Sign Ex Raiders 6-2 CB

FRISCO - Trevon Diggs is fine - in terms of performance and health. But the Dallas Cowboys are nevertheless making a roster move to help the secondary, signing former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson to the practice squad, a transaction announced by Johnson’s agent, Murphy McGuire of Octagon Football.
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott endures another loss, mourns death of his grandmother

If Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not suffered enough over the last couple of years, he now must endure the passing of maternal grandmother Margeret Ebarb. Prescott acknowledged her passing with a series of messages on Instagram Friday morning. “We wouldn’t be here without you and I promise to...
NFL
On3.com

Jaylon Smith leaves unusual parting statement for Dallas Cowboys

Jaylon Smith was surprisingly released on Tuesday, but the now former Dallas Cowboys linebacker was far from bitter on his way out. According to Michael Gelkhen who covers the Cowboys for the Dallas Morning News, Smith gave defensive coordinator Dan Quinn a statement to read to the defense. “It just...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Mike Zimmer
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones has become one of the most-powerful figures in sports over the past two decades. The Arkansas native purchased the Dallas Cowboys for $140 million in 1989. Since then, he’s built the NFC East franchise into arguably the most-popular sports franchise in the world. According to Forbes, the Cowboys are the most valuable franchise in sports, at nearly $6 billion.
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Compares Dak Prescott To 1 Legendary Quarterback

Earlier this week, former NFL great Brett Favre had an interesting comparison for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback suggested Prescott is a lot like Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. How so? Well, according to Favre, Prescott consistently makes the right decisions with the football.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
FanSided

5 Dallas Cowboys players who likely won’t return in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys will have some tough roster decisions to make in 2022 which could lead to these five players heading elsewhere. Entering Week 8, the Dallas Cowboys are currently one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Since losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a late field goal in Week 1, they have reeled off five wins in a row.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Cowboys Game#American Football#Cardinals#Lions
CowboyMaven

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith New Salary With Packers: $770,000

After the surprising news that linebacker Jaylon Smith would be cut, questions began to swirl as to why the Dallas Cowboys would part ways with one of its once-promising future stars. We now have one answer: Early Thursday morning, Smith finalized his new deal - a one-year contract - with...
NFL
Maryland Daily Record

Tony Romo Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Kids/Children Name: Yes (Hawkins, Rivers) Profession: Former American football quarterback and sports analysts. Antonio Ramiro Romo, famously known for his field name Tony Romo is a retired American football quarterback as well as a sports analyst. He played for the NFL (National Football League) for 14 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, making him a famous person.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s CeeDee Lamb News

CeeDee Lamb scored the game-winning touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys against the New England Patriots last week. The Cowboys topped the Patriots, 35-29, in overtime at Gillette Stadium last weekend. Dallas improved to 5-1 on the year with the win over New England. Lamb made sure to taunt the Patriots...
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys make roster moves ahead of Sunday night matchup

The Dallas Cowboys have managed to perservere through adversity all season long, but weekly tweaks to the roster have become commonplace. On Saturday, Dallas made two moves to the 53-man roster for the Minnesota Vikings primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football. Rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph was activated from injured reserve,...
NFL
InsideTheVikings

The Vikings and Packers' Endings in Cincinnati and Arizona May Have Already Decided the NFC North

There isn't a single Vikings fan in the world who was surprised by how Thursday night's marquee Packers-Cardinals game ended. Arizona, the NFL's lone unbeaten team through seven weeks, seemed destined to win the game in regulation or, at the very least, take it to overtime. Trailing 24-21, they had stopped the Packers on fourth down from their own 1-yard line and driven the length of the field. With 15 seconds on the clock, the Cardinals faced 2nd and goal from the Green Bay 5, giving them time for two shots at the end zone and the fallback option of a short game-tying field goal if both fell incomplete.
NFL
Sporting News

Kirk Cousins' vaccine comments: What Vikings QB has said about COVID-19, NFL rules

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has something of an odd relationship with the coronavirus. While the disease has claimed the lives of nearly 740,000 Americans (per the CDC), Cousins has been adamant in actively avoiding receiving a publicly available coronavirus vaccination to save himself, and his teammates, the trouble and headaches of close contacts.
NFL
InsideTheVikings

InsideTheVikings

Minneapolis, MN
96
Followers
384
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheVikings is a FanNation channel that is dedicated to covering the Minnesota Vikings

Comments / 0

Community Policy