NBA

De'Aaron Fox scores 17 in loss to The Warriors

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox had another double-digit scoring night which is to be expected...

Sactown Royalty

Walton: De’Aaron Fox needs to play better and he knows that

There is no need to sugarcoat it: De’Aaron Fox has not been very good through three games this season. Fox has been ice cold from three, making just 3 of his 19 three-point attempts. Opposing defenses are begging for him to take that shot and he has obliged, by taking and missing a lot of them.
Fox News

Fox scores 23 to lead Kings past Pelicans, 113-109

De'Aaron Fox and a productive supporting cast have Sacramento Kings ruling the road early this season. Fox scored 23 points, Richaun Holmes added 21 and the Kings beat the New Orleans Pelicans 113-109 on Friday night to win their second straight away from home and remain unbeaten away from Sacramento.
De'aaron Fox
FanSided

Kings Keys: Can De’Aaron Fox and Company Get Things Back on Track?

The Sacramento Kings are a disappointing 1-2 on the season as they look to rebound against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns. While their two losses came at the hands of the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors, the top two teams in the West, De’Aaron Fox & Friends, aren’t interested in moral victories.
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Crip Walked On The Court During Lakers vs. Cavaliers Showdown

After a terrible ending to the Los Angeles Lakers-Oklahoma City Thunder game on Wednesday, Russell Westbrook bounced back last Friday, dropping 19 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even though the Cavs put up a good fight, the Lakers were too much to bear for the young team. They succumbed in...
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
AllLakers

Lakers Recap: LA Makes A Big Lineup Change And Carmelo Anthony Strikes Again

Lakers fans were finally able to breathe a sigh of relief, as Los Angeles built and maintained a double-digit advantage over the visiting Houston Rockets for much of the teams' first meeting of the year, ultimately securing a 95-85 win. A big lineup change and the hot shooting of Carmelo Anthony helped ice the victory. Los Angeles moved to a 4-3 record on the young season. A rematch against the rebuilding Rockets is scheduled for Tuesday night.
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Lookalike Steals The Show During Lakers Win

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had a wonderful Halloween night as they defeated the Houston Rockets in order to propel themselves over .500 for the first time this season. The Lakers had been struggling to get any momentum going throughout the early going of the season but now, they seem to be finding their chemistry which bodes well moving forward.
The Spun

NBA Fans React To Monday’s Lou Williams News

In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks that was released on Monday, Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams hinted at his impending retirement. “This is probably my last season. I say that publicly,” Williams said, though he did caution that he’s said that before only to return to the NBA.
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Wizards Trade Is Focused On De’Aaron Fox To D.C.

There are certain NBA teams that continue to rebuild but have some room to make some big moves if they feel the need. This can be said about the Sacramento Kings. They have plenty of options to move in a deal and the Washington Wizards could line up well. This would not be the first time the Wizards made a blockbuster deal.
fadeawayworld.net

CJ McCollum Fires Back At Haters: "I Get My Respect On The 1st And The 15th. I Don’t Need People To Like My Game, I Don’t Need People To Say Great Things About Me.”

CJ McCollum is trying to compete again in the 2021/22 NBA season. The Portland Trail Blazers haven't found their touch this campaign, as they try to adapt to new head coach Chauncey Billups after an offseason where the roster didn't get any major upgrade. The veteran shooting guard is helping...
