De'Aaron Fox scores 17 in loss to The Warriors

Friends joked that Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox would get called in for a random drug test three weeks before training camp when he posted an Instagram photo of himself powering through single-leg lunges with a pair of 100-pound dumbbells. The next day, Fox received a text message from an...
There's an old cliché in sports that "every night you see something you've never seen before." Technically, that's true, because you've never seen those exact players do those exact things at that exact time, but let's be honest -- it's rare that we see something genuinely unique. So when an...
There is no need to sugarcoat it: De’Aaron Fox has not been very good through three games this season. Fox has been ice cold from three, making just 3 of his 19 three-point attempts. Opposing defenses are begging for him to take that shot and he has obliged, by taking and missing a lot of them.
De'Aaron Fox and a productive supporting cast have Sacramento Kings ruling the road early this season. Fox scored 23 points, Richaun Holmes added 21 and the Kings beat the New Orleans Pelicans 113-109 on Friday night to win their second straight away from home and remain unbeaten away from Sacramento.
Kings guards De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton were prominently featured in Bleacher Report’s list of the NBA’s 24 best players under the age of 24. Fox came in at No. 6 in the 24 Under 24 Rankings. Haliburton was No. 12. Fox, 23, is entering his fifth NBA season after...
The Sacramento Kings are a disappointing 1-2 on the season as they look to rebound against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns. While their two losses came at the hands of the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors, the top two teams in the West, De’Aaron Fox & Friends, aren’t interested in moral victories.
After a terrible ending to the Los Angeles Lakers-Oklahoma City Thunder game on Wednesday, Russell Westbrook bounced back last Friday, dropping 19 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even though the Cavs put up a good fight, the Lakers were too much to bear for the young team. They succumbed in...
On Halloween night, there was a fascinating and spooky sight at Staples Center during a Los Angeles Lakers game. A doppelgänger of LeBron James was seen in the stands near the court. James himself had an interesting reaction on social media. It was not a good outing for the four-time...
CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
Cameron Payne recently starred in a curious moment with LeBron James. As the Phoenix Suns dominated the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center, the point guard engaged in a heated exchange with the 4x NBA champion. At some point, LeBron reminded Payne to stay humble since he was jobless at...
Lakers fans were finally able to breathe a sigh of relief, as Los Angeles built and maintained a double-digit advantage over the visiting Houston Rockets for much of the teams' first meeting of the year, ultimately securing a 95-85 win. A big lineup change and the hot shooting of Carmelo Anthony helped ice the victory. Los Angeles moved to a 4-3 record on the young season. A rematch against the rebuilding Rockets is scheduled for Tuesday night.
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had a wonderful Halloween night as they defeated the Houston Rockets in order to propel themselves over .500 for the first time this season. The Lakers had been struggling to get any momentum going throughout the early going of the season but now, they seem to be finding their chemistry which bodes well moving forward.
In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks that was released on Monday, Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams hinted at his impending retirement. “This is probably my last season. I say that publicly,” Williams said, though he did caution that he’s said that before only to return to the NBA.
There are certain NBA teams that continue to rebuild but have some room to make some big moves if they feel the need. This can be said about the Sacramento Kings. They have plenty of options to move in a deal and the Washington Wizards could line up well. This would not be the first time the Wizards made a blockbuster deal.
Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson didn’t agree with superstar Jimmy Butler’s assessment of his basketball IQ. Butler claimed that Robinson is “like the dumbest one out of all of them” when talking about some of the smart teammates that he’s played with in his career. Robinson, who is in his...
The Chicago Bulls are the toast of the town these days. With their blazing 4-0 start to the new NBA season, the Bulls are definitely on parade. With their early success, fans aren’t the only ones thrilled. Even former Bulls players have been enticed to watch the games from the sidelines.
During his playing career, Charles Barkley was a physical specimen. Barkley played in the NBA during one of its most lucrative periods in the 1980s and 90s and established himself as one of the best players in the league at that time. Chuck was part of the legendary draft class...
CJ McCollum is trying to compete again in the 2021/22 NBA season. The Portland Trail Blazers haven't found their touch this campaign, as they try to adapt to new head coach Chauncey Billups after an offseason where the roster didn't get any major upgrade. The veteran shooting guard is helping...
Comments / 0