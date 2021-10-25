CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Joe Flacco Traded, Updates on Miles Sanders and Fletcher Cox

By Ed Kracz
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 5 days ago

The hint something was up came in the early evening on Monday when the Eagles signed castoff quarterback Reid Stinnett off waivers from the Miami Dolphins and released long snapper, Rick Lovato.

The reason for that move became clear, not more than an hour later when Joe Flacco was traded to the New York Jets for a conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder.

That wasn’t the only news from Eagles camp on Monday.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said running back Miles Sanders will be week-to-week after an ankle injury knocked him from Sunday’s embarrassing 33-22 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders late in the first quarter.

The coach also addressed defensive tackle Fletcher Cox’s critical remarks about the scheme he is being used in by rookie defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

“Everyone has frustration after you lose,” Sirianni said on Monday evening. “Our players, coaches, everybody is going to have frustration. We’ll talk. We’ll talk about everything.

“We’ll talk through it because we’re going to address anything that we need to address as a team. But I’ll keep those conversations private. I understand Fletch’s frustration. I’m frustrated. He’s frustrated. We gotta do everything we can to get the ship righted.”

Sirianni said that Sanders won’t go in Injured Reserve, but this will open the door to adding one of two running backs on the practice squad – Jason Huntley or Jordan Howard – to join Boston Scott and rookie Kenny Gainwell. The coach indicated it would probably be Howard who will get the promotion.

As for Flacco, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback from the 2012 season with the Baltimore Ravens and now 36 never played a regular-season down for his hometown team.

He grew up just over the Delaware River from Philadelphia in Audubon, N.J., and played at the University of Delaware.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GSCGB_0ccSluS000
Joe Flacco was traded to the New York Jets without ever playing a regular-season down with the Eagles

“We feel really good about Garden being our No. 2,” said Sirianni. “Reid had a lot of good plays in the preseason this year and we thought we added a good prospect to our roster.

“As far as Joe goes, Joe was just a great person to be around, great pro to be around, had a phenomenal preseason and was really good for our room, but opportunity arose for him to contribute somewhere else and also us obviously to get a pick for that, but our time with Joe Flacco was really good.

"We really appreciated him and what he did. He’s a great pro and you can see why he won so many games while he was in Baltimore and the other places he’s been.”

Flacco never played a down for the Eagles after signing with them in the offseason for a hefty salary of $3.5 million for one season.

The Eagles now have 11 picks in the 2022 draft and more could be coming with the trade deadline approaching on Nov. 2 and this team going nowhere with the personnel in place.

With Minshew now the new No. 2, it may not be long now until he finds his way into the lineup.

Jalen Hurts’ seven-game body of work so far has been spotty.

His numbers look good, with 10 touchdowns to four interceptions and a team-high 361 yards rushing with five touchdowns. A lot of those were compiled when games were out of reach against the Cowboys, Chiefs, Buccaneers, and Raiders.

Some key numbers that don’t look good are the wins – just two against five losses – and the completion percentage, which isn’t terrible but could be better than the current 61.2 percent.

Still, when your head coach said you played average to above average as Sirianni did with Hurts in the aftermath of Sunday's loss, it could mean you are running out of opportunities.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
The Spun

New Details Emerge From QB Joe Flacco Trade Between Eagles, Jets

In the wake of Zach Wilson’s knee injury, the New York Jets decided to strike a deal on Monday to land veteran quarterback and Philadelphia Eagles backup Joe Flacco. The teams agreed to a trade a short while after their losses on Sunday and made the transaction official on Monday afternoon. The Jets received Flacco and sent a conditional sixth-round pick back to the Eagles in return.
NFL
chatsports.com

Eagles Trade Candidates Ft. Dallas Goedert, Fletcher Cox & Jalen Reagor Before The Trade Deadline

Philadelphia Eagles trade candidates takes a look at 5 internal candidates the Eagles could trade away before the upcoming 2021 NFL Trade Deadline on November 2nd. Eagles star tight end Zach Ertz was traded to the Arizona Cardinals earlier this past week. Rumors suggest Ertz might not be the last guy moved. Dallas Goedert, Fletcher Cox and Miles Sanders could all be on the trading block as well. Eagles Now host Thomas Mott breaks down the top 5 most likely trade candidates on today’s video. THANK YOU TO ALL OUR NEW SUBSCRIBERS. Hit the red button and join the party if you haven’t already!
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Lovato
Person
Joe Flacco
FanSided

Tennessee Titans reportedly call Philadelphia Eagles to discuss a trade

The Tennessee Titans are 5-2 with wins over the AFC’s top-two seeded teams from last year’s playoffs, is this the time to push for another big trade?. There is a report from Dan Sileo that the Tennessee Titans have reached out to Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles to discuss a potential trade for defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.
NFL
OCRegister

Dolphins quarterback claimed off waivers by Eagles

The Reid Sinnett era in Miami is over. The Dolphins’ plan to re-sign the third-string quarterback back onto the team’s practice squad if he cleared waivers was squashed Monday when the Philadelphia Eagles claimed him. The Dolphins waived Sinnett on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s 30-28 loss to the Atlanta Falcons...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles sign former Colts WR to practice squad

The Eagles on Monday signed former Colts wide receiver Deon Cain to their practice squad. He replaces 2020 Eagles receiving leader Travis Fulgham, released from the practice squad a week earlier. Cain, 25, was the Colts’ 6th-round draft pick out of Clemson in 2018 and he spent a year and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Dolphins#American Football#Eagles#The Las Vegas Raiders#Injured Reserve#Boston Scott
Yardbarker

Why did the Eagles trade Joe Flacco to the Jets?

Well, who saw that coming? According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Philadelphia Eagles have traded QB Joe Flacco to the New York Jets. Here is all you need to know:. According to Adam Schefter, the Jets are sending a conditional sixth rounder to the Eagles that could become a fifth-rounder depending on Flacco’s playing time. Considering that the Eagles actually signed Flacco as a free agent and paid him a strangely large sum of money, this is a very strong return.
NFL
94 WIP Sports Radio

Report: Eagles could trade one of their tight ends this week

The Eagles could be ready to move one of their tight ends via trade is early as this week, according to NFL FOX reporter Jay Glazer. "Several teams around the NFL have been calling the Eagles this week about trading for one of their tight ends, Zach Ertz or Dallas Goedert," Glazer said before Thursday's game. "I wouldn't be surprised if one of them got traded sometime this week."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
EagleMaven

Eagles Inactives and Pregame Notes vs. Panthers

CHARLOTTE – There were no surprises this week when it came to the Eagles’ inactives for their game against the Carolina Panthers, unlike a week ago against the Kansas City Chiefs when Lane Johnson was ruled out just a couple of hours before kickoff. Johnson isn’t playing for a second...
NFL
NJ.com

Eagles must pursue trade for Super Bowl-winning quarterback, NFL insider says

Now this would be a game-changer. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter joined 97.5 The Fanatic on Wednesday and discussed the Philadelphia Eagles’ long-term plans. Schefter suggested general manager Howie Roseman might have an offseason blockbuster trade up his sleeve. Per NBC Sports Philadelphia:. “They’re going to have, right now it...
NFL
EagleMaven

Eagles Must Turn the Page Quickly With Bucs On Deck

PHILADELPHIA - The 24-hour rule wasn't needed at the NovaCare Complex, a day after Sunday's improbably 21-18 comeback win over Carolina. Going in, the Eagles knew that win or lose in Charlotte the page was going to have to be turned quickly with a mandatory Thursday night appearance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next on the docket.
NFL
EagleMaven

Lane Johnson's Status Remains Murky

PHILADELPHIA - A late scratch for last Sunday's game against Kansas City due to a personal matter, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is returning to Philadelphia today, per NBC Sports Philadelphia. Johnson, 31, was not back at the NovaCare Complex Wednesday morning, however, as the Eagles began preparations for their...
NFL
JaguarReport

How the Joe Flacco Trade Could Impact the Jaguars' 2022 Draft

Months after trading Gardner Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Jacksonville Jaguars are getting their first potential glimpse at just how the arranged deal could pay off -- all thanks to Joe Flacco and the New York Jets. Lost in the shocked reactions to the Jets making a move for...
NFL
EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
616
Followers
686
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy