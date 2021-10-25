CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Parts of North Adams closed for water main repair

By Jaci Smith
Globe Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFolks driving near downtown may have had difficulty maneuvering on Adams Avenue...

globegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Atlantic City Press

Part of 34th Street in Ocean City to close for water work

OCEAN CITY — Beginning on Tuesday, 34th Street will be closed between West and Asbury avenues to allow for sewer improvements by New Jersey American Water, Cape May County said Saturday. Eastbound 34th Street traffic will be detoured south onto West Avenue then east to 35th Street and north to...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
The Ledger

Repair will close Chiles Street overnight

A contractor working for the Lakeland Wastewater Collection Division will perform a sewer repair Nov. 2 starting at 7 p.m. to seal off groundwater leakage into the sewer main beneath Chiles Street. I-4 improvements:Roundabouts and lane expansions coming to the I-4, State Road 33 interchange. 'Like the 'Fast & Furious'':Lakeland...
LAKELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
crestviewbulletin.com

Parts of Main Street to be closed off for Fall Festival

CRESTVIEW — The Crestview Main Street Association has issued a reminder that Main Street will be closed from Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue to Beech Avenue from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday for the Fall Festival. The organization apologizes for any inconvenience.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WRGB

Water valve repair triggers boil water advisory for parts of Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — The repair of a water valve in Amsterdam has led to a boil water advisory for parts of the city of Amsterdam. According to officials, the residents in the following locations will need to boil their water until further notice. All streets which are WEST of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Gephardt Daily

Crews repair water main break in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews repaired a broken water main in Salt Lake City Thursday afternoon. “Private contractor at 300 N. 300 West broke a water main today,” said a tweet from the SLC Department of Public Utilities at 4:10 p.m. “Residents report brown water coming from taps.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
westsidenewsny.com

Section of Peck Road closed for repairs

The section of Peck Road in Parma between Dean Road and Hilton-Parma Corners Road (Rt. 259) closed the morning of October 27 and is expected to remain closed for approximately 10 days while the Monroe County Department of Transportation completes emergency culvert repairs. The damage occurred during the heavy rain and flooding on October 26 and 27. The road will remain open to local traffic only up to the culvert. The detour is Dean Road, West Ridge Road (Rt. 104), and Hilton-Parma Corners Road (Rt. 259).
HILTON, NY
stjohnsource.com

STT Water Outage Planned as Repairs on Subbase Water Main Continue

Water and Power Authority crews will make repairs to a leaking water main in the Subbase area of St. Thomas on Friday night, requiring a temporary water service stoppage, according to WAPA. The line burst Wednesday, causing a major service interruption in the Charlotte Amalie area that closed multiple government agencies for the day.
Globe Gazette

Secondary Roads seeking funds for projects

At the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting on Oct. 25, Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm provided an update on road and bridge repair. Recently, there was a pre-pour meeting for the bridge near Bailey. While there was hope the bridge deck pour would happen Oct. 26, Brumm was not certain rain would hold off. If not, it would get pushed to Oct. 29.
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
whcuradio.com

Part of Scofield Road in Dryden closed until 4pm for emergency repairs

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Dryden, a road is closed for the next several hours. The Dryden Highway Department says Scofield Road from Bone Plain Road to State Route 34B today is staying closed until roughly four o’clock. Crews are working on an emergency cross culvert replacement.
DRYDEN, NY
Big Spring Herald

Utility Crews working on water line repair on Main Street

Due to utility crews working on a water line repair, Main Street from 11th Street to 12th Street will be closed to thru traffic. Traffic will be detoured around the work zone until repairs are completed. We apologize for any inconvenience and ask for your patience while work is completed. Please direct any questions or concerns to the office of Shane Bowles, Public Works Director, at 432-264-2501.
TRAFFIC
KVOE

Part of Garfield affected by weekend water main break still closed

Part of Garfield Street may remain closed all week after a water line failure this past weekend. Garfield was closed between Sixth and Ninth on Tuesday as street repairs continued after a 6-inch line failed Sunday morning. Public Works Director Dean Grant says the work schedule is weather-dependent. Rain is...
GARFIELD, KS
westernmassnews.com

Crews repair water main break on Montgomery St. in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some residents in Chicopee were without water Wednesday morning due to a water main break. According to the office of Mayor John Vieau, the water main break was located at the intersection of Montgomery and Cross Streets. Residents on Cross Street and Highview Avenue had no...
CHICOPEE, MA
lowergwynedd.org

Water Main Replacement & Hydrant Flushing

The Ambler Borough Water Authority has notified the Township that they are going to start the water main replacement on Knight Rd from Francis Ave to Norma Ln on Monday, November 1, 2021. Water should not be affected at this time. The water authority will also be doing routine hydrant flushing on Friday, October 29 between 9am and 3pm at Arbor Ln & Tennis Ave and Bethlehem Pk at Tennis Ave. If you experience discolored water, DO NOT OPEN THE HOT WATER SIDE OF YOUR FAUCET, as this will bring the discolored water into the hot water tank. Run cold water only from your faucet for several minutes. Continue this process until the water runs clear. For more information contact the water department at 215-646-1000ext. 110 or 111 between 8am-4:30pm, Monday through Friday.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy