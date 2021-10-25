Parts of North Adams closed for water main repair

The Ambler Borough Water Authority has notified the Township that they are going to start the water main replacement on Knight Rd from Francis Ave to Norma Ln on Monday, November 1, 2021. Water should not be affected at this time. The water authority will also be doing routine hydrant flushing on Friday, October 29 between 9am and 3pm at Arbor Ln & Tennis Ave and Bethlehem Pk at Tennis Ave. If you experience discolored water, DO NOT OPEN THE HOT WATER SIDE OF YOUR FAUCET, as this will bring the discolored water into the hot water tank. Run cold water only from your faucet for several minutes. Continue this process until the water runs clear. For more information contact the water department at 215-646-1000ext. 110 or 111 between 8am-4:30pm, Monday through Friday.

