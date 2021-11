Rick Riordan, the original author of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians, young adult fantasy novels, revealed that the new series adaptation at Disney+ found its pilot director in James Bobin, who recently helmed the successful Dora and the Lost City of Gold. While casting for the Percy Jackson show has been open for a few months, finding a pilot director is a massive step in developing a series, as the first episode of any show sets the tone for the entire production.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO