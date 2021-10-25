CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Watch now: New Cardinals manager talked with Shildt after accepting role

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak discusses why...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Adam Duvall just got his ankles broken by a baseball (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: What Brian Snitker said after blowing Game 3 to Dodgers

Brian Snitker apparently believes the Atlanta Braves will be just fine despite blowing a lead to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Atlanta Braves absolutely collapsed against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday evening, blowing a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Dodgers were pretty impressive in their comeback attempt, scoring four runs late in the game to get a crucial 6-5 win in Game 3 of the NLCS.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Marmol
Person
John Mozeliak
FanSided

Mike Shildt says goodbye to the St. Louis Cardinals

In classy press conference, Mike Shildt says goodbye to the St. Louis Cardinals. In his first public comments since being fired by the St. Louis Cardinals, Mike Shildt took the high road. He did not point fingers. Instead, he expressed his gratitude to the organization and wished them well. It’s...
MLB
chatsports.com

Hochman: The Cardinals shouldn't be the last team Mike Shildt manages

A respected baseball man was the manager; a respected baseball mind ran the front office. The team made the playoffs three consecutive seasons. In the third season, the team went on a historic winning streak that enraptured a city and, really, all of baseball. But after the season, the manager was fired. Philosophical differences.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Baseball Operations
KICK AM 1530

Cardinals Keep it in the Family, Name Marmol New Manager

The St. Louis Cardinals didn't have to look far for their new field manager. In a press conference Monday, the Cardinals introduced Oliver "Oli" Marmol as their new manager, replacing Mike Schildt. Marmol has been the Cardinals' bench coach for the last three years, and the team's first base coach...
MLB
thunderboltradio.com

Cardinals Hire Oliver Marmol as New Team Manager

The St. Louis Cardinals have hired former bench coach Oliver Marmol to be the teams new manager. The 35 year old Marmol was named to succeed Mike Shildt, who was fired following the end of the season, despite the Cardinals winning 90 games and earning a Wild Card playoff berth.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
klpw.com

Shildt Expresses Gratitude To Cardinals

Former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt is expressing gratitude to the organization for giving him a chance. Shildt was dismissed as manager last week due to "philosophical differences" between him and the front office. He served as manager for four seasons and worked in the organization for 18 years. Shildt did acknowledged the differences between him and the club that led to his dismissal. He said he is at peace with the way he left the players and the staff in a positive vision, adding that he is excited for the team in 2022.
MLB
KMOV

"No crying in baseball' | Former Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt reflects on 18-year career

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Days after parting ways with the Cardinals, Mike Shildt thanked the organization on his "very blessed 18-year career." Shildt joined the Cardinals as a scout in 2004 before working his way through the ranks to become a big-league manager. During a Monday morning press conference, the former manager expressed his graditude to Cardinals Nation.
MLB
933kwto.com

St. Louis Cardinals Set To Name New Manager Monday

Multiple reports out of St. Louis say The Cardinals are expected to announce Oliver Marmol as the new manager during a team meeting Monday morning. Marmol has worked as a bench coach with the Cardinals since 2019. The Cardinals fired their previous manager Mike Shildt on October 14th after the...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy