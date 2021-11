I would say that I have had my fair share of long car rides. Through dozens of road trips throughout the United States, bus rides back and forth from Seoul to home in South Korea and taking an 11-hour flight every time I travel to and from the United States, I’ve gotten used to long hours of sitting in a moving vehicle. I used to dread it, looking for things to do the moment I settled in my seat, but now, I’ve come to love long rides. An 11-hour flight across the ocean gets shorter every time.

