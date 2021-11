The deadline to use the money in your flexible spending account (FSA) could be approaching, and you may be surprised by how much money you have to use up by year end. A FSA is an employer-sponsored account that allows you to put aside tax-free dollars for eligible health care costs. The IRS allowed account holders to add $2,750 to health FSAs for 2021. Unlike funds in a health savings account, funds in an FSA typically expire annually, so you lose them if you don’t use them.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO