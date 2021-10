This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. NortonLifeLock, a cybersecurity software and services company, and company executives were hit with a securities lawsuit regarding its attempt to acquire software company Avast Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The court case was brought by Grabar Law Office and C.O. Law on behalf of Leo Shumacher, a stockholder of defendant who alleges that NortonLifeLock’s proxy statement concerning the acquisition are false and misleading. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-04741, Shumacher v. NortonLifeLock Inc. et al.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO