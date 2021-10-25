Movie Night at Lakeview Park a hit with families

Believe it or not, Halloween is actually perfect for a romantic movie night in with a significant other. Here's why — jumpy thrillers mean more cozying up to your bae (hold me, please!), and scary movies with a bit of heat can make things steamier on and off screen. If you're staying in this Halloween and looking for an eerie movie with a hint of romance in it, we've rounded up a variety of slashers, campy thrillers, and straight-up horror flicks you can stream on Netflix for a hauntingly hot date night! Ready to get chills? Keep reading to see the best flicks on Netflix.

