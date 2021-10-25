Beyonce’s newest apparel collaboration is coming soon

Beyonce is the main star of the latest Tiffany & Co. campaign, featuring her performing "Moon River" while wearing the iconic Tiffany Diamond, and her husband Jay-Z wanders around her. However, the beautiful setting of the commercial is an important co-star. It was filmed at The Orum House, a beautiful Bel-Air hilltop contemporary mansion. It is now on the market for $42 million. Fans can get a look inside the propeller-shaped home without needing to visit thanks to photos from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

REAL ESTATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO