Beyonce’s newest apparel collaboration is coming soon

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyonce is taking the world of sports apparel...

jg-tc.com

wirx.com

Black Sabbath launches apparel collaboration with DC Shoes

Black Sabbath is launching a new apparel collaboration with DC Shoes. The collection, which includes various footwear, t-shirts and long-sleeve shirts, is inspired by Sabbath’s 1971 metal opus Master of Reality in honor of its 50th anniversary. Along with the clothes and shoes, DC is also releasing an exclusive Master...
Cosmopolitan

Beyonce’s new fringe just took us right back to 2003

That’s it, fringes are the hair trend of the season. Recently, we’ve seen Zendaya sport the perfect eyebrow-skimming fringe. Then there was Shay Mitchell’s wispy side fringe, Bella Hadid’s birthday 90s supermodel fringe and Megan Fox debuting the shortest fringe we’ve ever seen. And that was all just in the last week alone.
chatsports.com

Dignitas launches apparel collaboration with VIRUS International

North American esports organisation Dignitas has revealed athletic wear brand VIRUS International as its official ‘game day apparel’ partner. As a part of the deal, VIRUS International will create unique, co-branded apparel for the organisation, including the official team jersey. Besides Dignitas’s ‘Competitive Game Day’ uniform, the apparel collection will...
Person
Beyonce
blackchronicle.com

Singer Chanté Moore Announces Engagement to Former BET Exec Stephen Hill

R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
Popculture

Peek Inside Beyonce's $42M Bel-Air Hilltop Mansion

Beyonce is the main star of the latest Tiffany & Co. campaign, featuring her performing "Moon River" while wearing the iconic Tiffany Diamond, and her husband Jay-Z wanders around her. However, the beautiful setting of the commercial is an important co-star. It was filmed at The Orum House, a beautiful Bel-Air hilltop contemporary mansion. It is now on the market for $42 million. Fans can get a look inside the propeller-shaped home without needing to visit thanks to photos from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
udiscovermusic.com

Step Inside The Temptations’ Otis Williams Home In Exclusive ‘Digs’ Tour

To celebrate his 80th birthday, Otis Williams of The Temptations filmed a special episode of Digs, a home-tour style show inspired by MTV’s Cribs. The beautiful home is filled with color, style, honors, and of course, platinum records. Williams refers to his home as “The Summit,” and proves himself to be a gracious host as he tours us around his stunning domicile.
#Beyonc#Fitness Equipment#Peloton
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie makes moving appearance in beautiful blue dress

Princess Eugenie stepped out for an important engagement on Thursday as she visited a Salvation Army outreach hub as part of her work with her organisation, the Anti Slavery Collective. The royal looked elegant as ever in a bold blue dress, too, with her shoulder-length hair down and loose and...
justjaredjr.com

Selena Gomez Rocks Cool Fall Fashion Out in LA

Selena Gomez shows off her cool fall fashion while heading to a waiting car following an interview in Los Angeles on Thursday (October 28). The 29-year-old actress was surrounded by her team while promoting a slew of projects she’s involved in right now, including Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building, as well as her HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef, and what’s next on the roster for Rare Beauty.
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon wows in iconic Legally Blonde pink bunny costume

Reese Witherspoon took a trip down memory lane this week to revisit some of her best Halloween costumes – but none are more iconic than her pink bunny costume from Legally Blonde. The 45-year-old treated fans to a glimpse of the saucy outfit she donned as Elle Woods in the...
Popculture

Lil Nas X Dresses up as Unexpected Nickelodeon Character for Halloween

Rapper Lil Nas X dredged up an obscure deep cut from Nickelodeon for his Halloween costume this year, yet fans seemed to think it was a good fit for him. The "Montero" singer dressed as Seth, the oblivious jock character from Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide. He posted photos of his costume on Instagram, complete with his own logo for "Nas's Declassified School Survival Guide."
hotnewhiphop.com

Gucci Mane Calls For The Freedom Of Former & Current 1017 Artists

It's crazy to think of all the artists Gucci Mane's introduced over the years. Since launching So Icey Entertainment, and subsequently 1017, Gucci Mane offered a big break to some of the biggest stars of today. Migos, Young Thug, and Nicki Minaj all came up under Gucci Mane's wing. And while those three names, specifically, transformed into cultural behemoths, there are other artists that he signed that ended up behind bars as their careers began to blossom.
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Gets Risque in Plunging Dress With Classic Sandals at Global Gift Gala

Eva Longoria turned heads last night at the 2021 Global Gift Gala held in Paris. The “Desperate Housewives” star was the epitome of class in an all-black number. The event was a charity gala for a foundation dedicated to raising money for women and children in need around the world. The theme was centered around F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel “The Great Gatsby,” and it’s safe to say that Longoria understood the assignment.  Longoria’s outfit, a plunging dress with an asymmetrical hemline and strappy, black stiletto sandals, perfectly combined together a masculine and feminine aesthetic. The outfit gave off an elegant, masculine...
Complex

Future Says ‘I’d Rather Hang with Jada’ When Suggested He and Will Hang

Still reeling from the entanglement controversy of last summer, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett are in the headlines again, this time, via Future’s Instagram stories. A recent episode of Facebook’s popular Red Table Talks hosted by Pinkett had actress Gwyneth Paltrow in a candid position where she and Pinkett discussed their sex lives. The host was quoted as saying, “it’s hard.” Conclusions were drawn, specifically having to do with whether her husband wasn’t ‘performing’ in the bedroom.
Footwear News

Regina King Sparkles in Glittery Green Dress & Gold Sandals at Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Show

Regina King’s glamorous look combines glitter and modern silhouettes. During her appearance at the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show, the “Watchmen” actress wore a green glittery dress from Sergio Hudson featuring a plunging neckline, long sleeves and daring slit on the front. King completed her attire with a classic pair of Stuart Weitzman gold sandals encompassing ankle straps and nearly four-inch heels. As for accessories, the actress chose hoop earrings and a set of rings to keep the look minimal and elegant. Strappy stilettos are one of King’s go-to silhouettes when it comes to footwear. Aside from sandals, King can be spotted in the...
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Is a Real-Life Cinderella in Bustier Dress and Disco Heels for Halloween

Paris Hilton brought princess-worthy glamour to Booby Tape’s Halloween party in Hollywood on Saturday night. The “Cooking with Paris” host donned a romantic blue minidress for the “Squid Game”-themed event. Her outfit, crafted from pale blue velvet and silk, featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette and bustier bodice accented with lace, rosettes and a ruffled skirt. Its boldest statement, however, was a massive blue bow tied on its back. Hilton, who is getting married on Nov. 11, accessorized like a true royal, wearing matching elbow-length gloves, a crystal necklace and tiara—and, briefly, a pair of sunglasses with sparkly frames. When it came to shoes,...
