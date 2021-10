Cacnea Spotlight Hour is nearly here in Pokemon Go, and here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming event. Spotlight Hours are weekly events that take place every Tuesday in Pokemon Go from 6:00-7:00 PM local time. During these one-hour periods, the specified Pokemon will appear much more frequently and players will be treated to special bonuses for Candy, XP, and more. If you’re an avid Pokemon Go player, then you won’t want to miss any of them. Here’s everything you need to know about Cacnea Spotlight Hour, including the shiny chances, bonuses, and more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 17 HOURS AGO