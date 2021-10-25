CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

How to Install Prometheus System Monitoring Tool on Debian 11

By Howtoforge
linuxtoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrometheus is a free, open-source and web-based monitoring application...

www.linuxtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
linuxtoday.com

How to Install Apache Spark on Debian 11

Apache Spark is a free, open-source, general-purpose, and distributed computational framework that is created to provide faster computational results. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Spark on Debian 11.
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

How to Upgrade from Debian 10 to Debian 11

For those wishing to upgrade from Debian 10 Buster to Debian 11 Bullseye, the process is very simple, but does take a while depending on the connection speed to the Internet. An upgrade the other day took about an hour due to slow download speeds from the Debian US repository, likely because a lot of people are upgrading at the moment. If you’re ready to make the upgrade, learn how to do it here.
COMPUTERS
threatpost.com

TA551 Shifts Tactics to Install Sliver Red-Teaming Tool

A new email campaign from the threat group uses the attack-simulation framework in a likely leadup to ransomware deployment. The criminal threat group known as TA551 has added the Sliver red-teaming tool to its bag of tracks – a move that may signal ramped up ransomware attacks ahead, researchers said.
TECHNOLOGY
Photo & Video Tuts+

How to Install a Font on Windows 11

Wondering how to install a font in Windows 11? Today I'll show you a few simple ways to do that! If you want to find high-quality fonts for your next project, take a look at Envato Elements! Here you will find thousands of carefully handcrafted fonts of all styles!. What...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debian#Prometheus
gitconnected.com

Prometheus Counter Metrics

Prometheus counter metric takes some getting used to. The official documentation does a good job explaining the theory, but it wasn’t until I created some graphs that I understood just how powerful this metric is. This article combines the theory with graphs to get a better understanding of Prometheus’ counter...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
addictivetips.com

How to install JetBrains GoLand on Linux

JetBrains GoLand is a rich Go programming language editor for Windows, Mac, and Linux. It supports dozens of plugins that can be used to make it feel more at home for a wide variety of developers. Here’s how to get it working on Linux. Generic Linux installation instructions. The best...
COMPUTERS
estnn.com

How To Install Fortnite On Mobile For Android

Get Fortnite back on your Android devices. Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royale games available on the market and is available to play on Windows/Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo. It was available to download on mobile devices from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, but after a major violation by Epic Games, the respective app store owners removed Fortnite from the store.
VIDEO GAMES
addictivetips.com

How to use and install Stremio on Linux

Stremio is a media center that allows users to watch movies, TV shows, and even YouTube videos instantaneously. It also supports DLNA and many other features. Here’s how to use Stremio on Linux. Installing Stremio on Linux. The Stremio application is available for a wide variety of Linux operating systems...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
gitconnected.com

Federating Prometheus Effectively

Federation allows a Prometheus server to scrape selected time series from another Prometheus server. Prometheus federation can be used to scale to hundreds of clusters or to pull related metrics from one service’s Prometheus into another. It supports hierarchical and cross-service federation, which are explained in the official documentation in more detail.
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

How to Install Jenkins on AlmaLinux 8

Jenkins is an open source automation software for continuous application integration and deployment. In this guide, we will show you how to install Jenkins on an AlmaLinux 8 system and walk through some basic configuration ideas.
SOFTWARE
Android Headlines

How To Install Minecraft Shaders For Android

Minecraft is a game that has been played all over the world for years. Players are always looking for new ways to transform the gaming experience. One way is by using shaders for Minecraft PE. This post will cover how to install Minecraft shaders for Android so that you can enjoy Minecraft to its fullest.
VIDEO GAMES
linuxtoday.com

Ubuntu Budgie – Ubuntu with Traditional Desktop Experience

Ubuntu Budgie is an official Ubuntu flavour. Budgie gets its name from the desktop environment it uses, the Budgie Desktop environment. Ubuntu Budgie, which was published as an unofficial Ubuntu flavour in 2016, was swiftly adopted by Ubuntu, which released Ubuntu Budgie 17.04 as the first official Ubuntu flavour in 2017. In this article, I will discuss the key features of Ubuntu Budgie as well as who/why it should be used.
COMPUTERS
osxdaily.com

How to Install macOS Updates without Installing MacOS Monterey?

Wondering how you can install updates to existing macOS installations, like macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina, without jumping ahead and installing MacOS Monterey?. While MacOS Monterey is available to download now for anyone who wants to install it, not everyone may be ready for the update. Fortunately, Apple offers system software updates and security updates to the most recent two prior generation system software versions, in this case macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina, so if you’d like to you can install updates for those versions of system software and avoid Monterey.
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

How To Use Thunderbolt 3 or 4 on Ubuntu

Even though Thunderbolt 3 and 4 have proven to work well with Windows and macOS, Linux users are still experiencing issues when using Thunderbolt on certain distributions. This post will give you a detailed guide on using both versions of Thunderbolt on Ubuntu and how to solve any arising errors.
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

CloudStats.me – Monitors Your Linux Servers and Websites from the Cloud

CloudStats.me is a new Linux server monitoring tool that is very easy to use yet capable of providing the most vital information about your server. CloudStats was developed with simplicity in mind. Most existing server monitoring tools are either quite expensive or have a tedious installation procedure.
COMPUTERS
addictivetips.com

How to install SpeedCrunch on Linux

Are you in need of a scientific calculator for your Linux PC? Can’t find anything good to use? Check out SpeedCrunch! It’s a high-precision, scientific calculator that sports tons of features and a speedy keyboard-driven interface. Here’s how to set it up on your system. Ubuntu installation instructions. SpeedCrunch is...
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

You Can Now Install KDE Plasma 5.23 on Kubuntu 21.10, Here’s How

Released last week, Kubuntu 21.10 ships with KDE Plasma 5.22.5 as default desktop environment, but users who want to use the recently released KDE Plasma 5.23 “25th Anniversary Edition” desktop environment can now upgrade their installations if they have the Kubuntu Backports PPA repository installed. The Kubuntu team announced that...
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Systemd-Free Nitrux 1.7 Released with Latest KDE Plasma 5.23 Desktop

The monthly Nitrux releases continue, and Nitrux 1.7 is here to join the KDE Plasma 5.23 bandwagon. The new release ships with the latest KDE Plasma 5.23.2 point release, which brings initial support for NVIDIA GBM, as well as the KDE Gear 21.08.2 and KDE Frameworks 5.87 software suites for the best Plasma desktop experience.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Canonical Wants Your Feedback on the New Ubuntu Desktop Installer

Earlier this year, Canonical announced that they will start work on a new Ubuntu Desktop Installer that will replace the current Ubiquity installer in future releases of the popular GNU/Linux distribution. The installer is written in the Flutter SDK developed by Google and sports a fresh and modern design with...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy