BLOG: Johnson hits 33-yard FG in pro debut to give Saints 13-10 road win over Seahawks

By Aaron S. Lee
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Rookie kicker Brian Johnson nailed a 33-yard field goal in his pro debut to give his New Orleans Saints (4-2) a huge road win over the Seattle Seahawks (2-5) at Lumen Field on Monday Night Football.

During the game, Jameis Winston went 19 of 35 for 222 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. Meanwhile, Alvin Kamara gained 51 yards on 21 carries and 128 yards on 10 receptions with the team’s only touchdown. In the process, Kamara became the fastest player in the NFL to reach 3,000 yards both rushing and receiving by doing so in just 66 games.

The Saints were coming off a bye week after beating the Washington Football Team , 33-22, on the road on Oct. 10. The Seahawks suffered their third straight loss as they continue on without star quarterback Russell Wilson, who is recovering from finger surgery.

Four Saints ruled OUT against Seattle, click here for full Injury Report

Meanwhile the Saints were without Taysom Hill due to concussion protocols . Wide receiver Deonte Harris is also out with a hamstring injursy, as well as running back Dwayne Washington (neck) and defensive end Payton Turner (calf).

Following along tonight’s game as it happened with WGNO sports, led by longtime sports director Ed Daniels, in our live blog below:

