Alt rocker Vacances (Danny Lannon) just released a brand new single called "Love Collapse" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. I started writing this song in 2015... When I start any song it usually begins with a simple drum part and synth bassline and I stack on top of it from there w/ a melody eventually coming to me through that stacking process. I was working with a good friend of mine Allen Davis (Every Move A Picture) on a few different song ideas for the first and second Vacances ep and this idea kind of came into play. I think Allen initially sent a few ideas for it as well but for some reason it just never got past the foundational songwriting stage. I ended up moving to NYC from San Francisco - writing a different EP while traveling through Spain and this song just took a back seat. Over the course of a few years I bounced back and forth between New York, San Francisco, and Mexico City and I'd revisit this song from time to time. By the time I got back to New York after living in Mexico City for half a year and working out of a studio called Toy Factory I was stuck. I couldn't seem to write a single song and this was the first time I'd ever had this major writers block.

