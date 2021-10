In the wake of recent national events and increased attention on hate crimes, join the City with presentations from the Palo Alto Police Department, Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, and other community stakeholders for an open discussion about hate crimes and how they are thoroughly investigated and prosecuted. Officials will also discuss the City’s ongoing conversations and work surrounding race and equity. The City of Palo Alto strongly denounces hate crimes of all kinds, and encourages members of our community to promptly report these incidents by calling our 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413, or 9-1-1 if it is an emergency. To learn more in advance of the meeting, you are welcome to read a blog post from the City entitled “Steps the Community Can Take to Help Stop Hate Crimes.” You are also invited to submit any questions you have for the Q&A portion by Monday, October 18 to citymgr@cityofpaloalto.org.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO