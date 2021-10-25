CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Garoppolo remains 49ers’ starting QB despite team struggles

By JOSH DUBOW
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cLXMW_0ccSYvrk00
1 of 3

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — With the San Francisco 49ers mired in a four-game losing streak and starter Jimmy Garoppolo coming off the worst game of his career, coach Kyle Shanahan still isn’t ready to make a change at quarterback — even if rookie Trey Lance is healthy.

Garoppolo turned the ball over three times and struggled to move the offense for most of Sunday night’s 30-18 loss to the Indianapolis Colts but will remain the starter when the Niners head to Chicago this week.

“We didn’t go into that game thinking that Jimmy was one bad game away from losing his job or anything like that,” Shanahan said Monday. “Jimmy didn’t play as good as he could. He knows that. I know that. I think it was some pretty hard circumstances for him, for both quarterbacks, considering some of the weather. I definitely thought he could have played better. But that was not a game where if Jimmy has one bad game he’s losing his job.”

Shanahan still called Lance the future for the Niners (2-4), but when the future arrives is unknown. San Francisco dealt three first-round picks to draft Lance third overall this spring, and he played a handful of snaps before taking over at halftime against Seattle on Oct. 3 when Garoppolo left with a calf injury.

Lance showed some positive signs in his only start the following week at Arizona but was inconsistent when throwing the ball and then sprained his left knee. He missed this past week but should return to practice at least on a limited basis Wednesday and could be used in a situational role.

Shanahan is starting to come under some heat as the Niners struggle in his fifth season. San Francisco has had one winning season since Shanahan arrived, going to the Super Bowl in 2019.

He had excuses early: a depleted roster when he arrived, and injuries in 2018 and 2020. This year was supposed to be different. Shanahan understands the current criticism.

“We’re sitting here at 2-4, we’ve lost four games in a row that I believe all four we were capable of winning, which is where you want to start,” he said. “You want to have a chance to win every game you’re in. ... We have to find a way to win some of these close games that we’ve found a way to lose.”

WHAT’S WORKING

First drive. The Niners put together an impressive, scripted opening drive, moving 78 yards in eight plays to score on Elijah Mitchell’s 14-yard run. San Francisco used rollouts and bootlegs to great success on that possession, but struggled offensively for most of the rest of the game. The 49ers either failed to get a first down or committed a turnover on nine of their final 10 drives, not including a one-play sack that ended the game.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Secondary. The Niners allowed two deep passes downfield in the wet conditions to Carson Wentz and once again struggled to defend cleanly. San Francisco committed five pass-interference penalties, with Emmanuel Moseley getting caught twice and Josh Norman, Jaquiski Tartt and K’Waun Williams once each.

Three of those penalties were accepted for 97 yards, helping set up two TDs.

“We gave them way too many explosive freebies,” Shanahan said.

For the season, the Niners have committed a league-high 14 pass-interference penalties, including three that were declined or offset. The 11 accepted penalties have given opponents 250 yards, the most in the league.

STOCK UP

Mitchell. The rookie ran for 107 yards on 18 carries, joining Derrick Henry as the only players with a 100-yard game against Indianapolis in the past four regular seasons. Mitchell has two 100-yard games already this season, becoming the first Niners rookie with multiple 100-yard rushing games since Billy Kilmer did it three times in 1961.

STOCK DOWN

Brandon Aiyuk. He’s been an afterthought all season after his 60 catches for 748 yards as a rookie in 2020. He was targeted once Sunday on a 6-yard reception, had a 3-yard run and barely avoided disaster when he kicked the ball backward into his own end zone after muffing a punt. The play was properly ruled a touchback. Aiyuk has just nine catches for 96 yards this season.

INJURIES

S Jaquiski Tartt (knee) will miss a few weeks. ... DE Dee Ford, LB Aziz Al-Shaair are both in concussion protocol. ... CB Moseley left the game with a back injury but should be fine. ... Shanahan hopes LT Trent Williams can return after missing a game with an ankle injury.

KEY NUMBER

120. The Niners have committed 120 turnovers in four-plus seasons under Shanahan, including four on Sunday. That’s seven shy of Tampa Bay’s NFL-worst 127 in that span. Turnovers have led to 397 points for the opposition — the most allowed by any team since 2017.

The 49ers visit Chicago on Sunday.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former 49ers Star Has Blunt Message For Jimmy Garoppolo

Former 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley blasted Jimmy Garoppolo for his performance against the Colts on Sunday night. We may be nearing the end of the Garoppolo era in the Bay Area. He was pretty awful on Sunday night (16 of 27 for 181 yards and one touchdown with two picks and one fumble) during the 49ers’ 30-18 loss to the Colts. San Francisco, meanwhile, is now 2-4 after starting the season with Super Bowl aspirations.
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Shanahan addresses surprising Jimmy Garoppolo rumor

A surprising report surfaced this week claiming the San Francisco 49ers turned down a generous trade offer for Jimmy Garoppolo prior to the NFL Draft. Not surprisingly, Kyle Shanahan says there is no truth to it. In his newly released book “It’s Better to Be Feared,” Seth Wickersham says the...
NFL
Red Bluff Daily News

Garoppolo returns to 49ers practice, but Lance remains sidelined

SANTA CLARA — While Jimmy Garoppolo practiced Monday for the first time since his Oct. 3 calf injury, fellow quarterback Trey Lance did not take the field alongside him. Lance was diagnosed with a left knee sprain from his Oct. 10 starting debut. Garoppolo’s right calf looks unhindered and that...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
FanSided

49ers could trade Jimmy Garoppolo to this AFC team

The 49ers may desperately try trading Jimmy Garoppolo at the 2021 NFL trade deadline, and this one AFC team might be in a position to make a deal. The San Francisco 49ers are at a point where they should be both bold with their quarterbacking future while also doing their best to stockpile investment pieces for what’s a very uncertain future.
NFL
ESPN

Jimmy Garoppolo returns to Chicago no longer the 49ers' savior

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- By the time he steps on the field Sunday against the Chicago Bears, it will have been 1,428 days since Jimmy Garoppolo's first start as the San Francisco 49ers quarterback. "We've come a long way," Garoppolo said. "I mean, a lot's happened in four years here."
NFL
profootballrumors.com

49ers “Would Guess” Jimmy Garoppolo Starts Next Week

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan won’t guarantee much for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Following last night’s loss to the Colts, Shanahan told reporters that he “would guess” Garoppolo starts under center in Week 8. “I would guess so,” Shanahan said (via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com). “I will watch this tape...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Jaquiski Tartt
ClutchPoints

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s future gets big hint from after Colts debacle

Things are not looking in Santa Clara. That was underscored once again in the San Francisco 49ers’ 30-18 home loss to Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts Sunday night. Now on a four-game losing skid, the 49ers have to make a move quick in order to right the ship. Otherwise, their dreams of making the playoffs might very well slip away in the coming weeks. To be more direct about it, the 49ers need better play from Jimmy Garoppolo — if he’s at all going to start ever again for San Francisco.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Justin Fields, Trey Lance or Mac Jones? The Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots are offering studies in differing approaches to rookie QBs.

Trey Lance and Justin Fields were each taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, but how the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears have handled their rookie quarterbacks is an interesting study in differing approaches — as is the New England Patriots’ handling of Mac Jones. Fields, Jones, Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Zach Wilson (New York Jets) prior to his injury all have ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Concussion#American Football#Ap#The Indianapolis Colts#Niners
SFGate

Garoppolo returns to Chicago 4 years after 1st 49ers start

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When San Francisco traveled to Chicago four years ago, it was a memorable homecoming for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who made his starting debut for the 49ers that day. Now, as the Niners head back to the Windy City near where Garoppolo grew up, the excitement...
NFL
CBS Sports

Kyle Shanahan doesn't commit to Jimmy Garoppolo as 49ers' starting QB for Week 8 at Bears

Jimmy Garoppolo wasn't the only reason the 49ers lost their fourth straight game on Sunday night, but his three turnovers -- including two late interceptions -- helped seal the deal. Now, he might be out as the team's starting quarterback. Asked after San Francisco's 30-18 loss to the Colts if Garoppolo will remain under center for Week 8 against the Bears, coach Kyle Shanahan was noncommittal.
NFL
NFL

Trent Williams (ankle/elbow) doubtful with Jimmy Garoppolo returning as 49ers starting QB

Just when the 49ers appear set to welcome back their starting quarterback, another key player has gone down with an injury. Left tackle Trent Williams (elbow/ankle) did not participate in San Francisco's practice for a third straight day and draws a doubtful designation, while quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) had no designation and rookie signal-caller Trey Lance (knee) is out, as expected. Garoppolo will start when the 49ers host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
49erswebzone

Donte Whitner breaks down 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s biggest weakness

200 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. If you ask former San Francisco 49ers safety, Donte Whitner, a question, be prepared for the answer, because he doesn't hold back. Whitner was a guest on KNBR's Tolbert, Krueger and Brooks Show on Tuesday, and spoke on the 49ers current quarterback situation.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

633K+
Followers
338K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy