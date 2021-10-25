CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

They defended the 2020 election against Trump's lies. Now they are running for higher office in states that could decide 2024

News Channel Nebraska
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast December, when Georgia state Rep. Bee Nguyen joined a virtual legislative hearing revisiting the 2020 election, she had done her homework. Nguyen spent the days before examining the lists of voters who the Trump campaign alleged may have committed election fraud in Georgia. She studied the public records, called several...

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

American Airlines cancels hundreds of weekend flights

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines has canceled more than 1,600 flights over the past three days, citing blustery conditions in Texas and a shortage of flight attendants. The disruptions were similar in their initial cause and size to problems suffered in early October by Southwest Airlines, and they raised ominous questions about whether major airlines are prepared for the busy upcoming holiday travel period.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
The Associated Press

US, EU say deal on steel tariffs will help on climate change

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden said Sunday a new U.S. and European Union trade agreement would crack down on “dirty steel” that produces carbon emissions that are blamed for climate change and also patch up a trans-Atlantic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs. Biden and European Commission President...
POTUS
CBS News

Trump does controversial "tomahawk chop" with Atlanta Braves fans at Game 4 of World Series

Former President Trump took part in a controversial "tomahawk chop" with Atlanta Braves fans during Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night. Months after calling for a boycott of Major League Baseball, Mr. Trump and wife Melania attended the game between the Braves and Houston Astros at Truist Park in Atlanta. They were seen doing a chopping gesture – a Braves' gameday tradition considered offensive to many Native Americans.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jody Hice
Person
Katie Hobbs
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Doug Ducey
Person
Donald Trump

Comments / 0

Community Policy