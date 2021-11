SEATTLE – There are definitely similarities, Gerard Gallant said Sunday, between the NHL’s 32nd team, the Seattle Kraken, and the 31st, the Vegas Golden Knights, who Gallant coached in 2017-18. "You know what, I watched their last two games closely, the Montreal game and the Minnesota game,’’ Gallant said after the Rangers’ first morning skate in Seattle, before Sunday’s first-ever game against the expansion Seattle Kraken. "They work hard. They compete. They’ve got four lines coming at you. It's not just the top two lines that are supposed to be skilled. I think that they put that team together as, the first line and the fourth line, There's not a big difference in them. And that's what we had in Vegas.’’

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO