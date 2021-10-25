Monday Night Football: Saints at Seahawks (7:15 CT) Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

Monday Night Football, Week 7. Tonight the New Orleans Saints visit the Seattle Seahawks. A short time ago this would have been one of the best matchups of the year. It would have been two Super Bowl contenders with two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks slugging it out in a possible preview of the NFC Championship Game. My how times have changed. These two teams now are struggling to remain relevant, and the future Hall of Fame quarterbacks are nowhere to be seen. Drew Brees is enjoying his retirement, replaced by Jameis Winston. Winston is distrusted so much by the Saints coaches he is throwing the ball less than any starting quarterback in the NFL. For the Seahawks, Russell Wilson is out with a finger injury on his throwing hand. His replacement, old friend Geno Smith, joins Winston as one of the least trusted starting quarterbacks in the NFL. Neither team wants to throw the ball unless absolutely necessary with these quarterbacks.

