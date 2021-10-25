CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Monday Night Football: Saints at Seahawks (7:15 CT) Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

bleachernation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN’s executives probably weren’t envisioning a Geno Smith-Jameis Winston showdown when choosing to put Seahawks-Saints on Monday Night Football. At minimum, ManningCast returns tonight on ESPN2. Tom Brady is a scheduled guest, in case you’re a glutton for punishment. Otherwise, the Bulls are playing the Raptors tonight. Just in case you’re...

www.bleachernation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Get Disappointing News On Michael Thomas

The New Orleans Saints have been noticeably lacking depth at wide receiver through the first couple weeks of the 2021 regular season. Much of that is due to the absence of former All-Pro pass-catcher Michael Thomas. Thomas has been sidelined on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since the...
NFL
On3.com

Drew Brees criticizes Saints offense under Jameis Winston

Former All Pro New Orleans Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees had some choice words about the Saints offense. On NBC’s Football Night in America on Sunday , Brees was critical of the Saints offense with Jameis Winston under center. “It was a little sloppy. I don’t...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Antonio Brown News

On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some tough news about star wide receiver Antonio Brown. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury and was spotted on a crutch at practice earlier this week.
NFL
The Spun

The New Orleans Saints Released 3 Players On Tuesday

The kicker position has been a spot of real consternation for the New Orleans Saints this year. Cody Parkey is one of three Saints getting the axe this week, after Sunday’s 33-22 win over Washington Football Team. Parkey injured his groin pregame, but stuck it out and played. He did...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Benson Mayowa
Person
Peyton Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf, TE Gerald Everett both fined by NFL

The Seahawks suffered a costly loss on Monday night against the Saints. It will cost two of their players a little extra, it turns out. According to Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, wide receiver D.K. Metcalf has been fined $6,949 for unnecessary roughness. At least cornerback Marshon Lattimore got hit with a more substaintial fine. Tight end Gerald Everett was also fined $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monday Night Football#Ct#American Football#Broadcast Info#W#Mnf#Mercedesbenz#Manningcast#Bulls#Raptors#Nfc South#Espn2#Saints Projected Starters#Lg Calvin Throckmorton#Rg Andrus Peat#Rt Ryan Ramczyk
hotnewhiphop.com

Russell Wilson Receives Good News Amid Finger Injury

Just a few weeks ago, Seahawks fans' worst nightmare came true as Russell Wilson went down with an injury. The star quarterback tore up his finger which led to surgery. Since that time, the Seahawks have been using Geno Smith, and they haven't had much success in doing so. It has been a rough season in Wilson's absence, and everyone around the team is eager for him to get back into playing shape.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ganggreennation.com

MNF: Seahawks vs Saints Game Thread

Monday Night Football, Week 7. Tonight the New Orleans Saints visit the Seattle Seahawks. A short time ago this would have been one of the best matchups of the year. It would have been two Super Bowl contenders with two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks slugging it out in a possible preview of the NFC Championship Game. My how times have changed. These two teams now are struggling to remain relevant, and the future Hall of Fame quarterbacks are nowhere to be seen. Drew Brees is enjoying his retirement, replaced by Jameis Winston. Winston is distrusted so much by the Saints coaches he is throwing the ball less than any starting quarterback in the NFL. For the Seahawks, Russell Wilson is out with a finger injury on his throwing hand. His replacement, old friend Geno Smith, joins Winston as one of the least trusted starting quarterbacks in the NFL. Neither team wants to throw the ball unless absolutely necessary with these quarterbacks.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy