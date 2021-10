Americans have been told to immediately throw away certain imported onions after they were linked to a contagious salmonella outbreak in the US. At least 652 people have been found infected in salmonella outbreaks across 37 states as of 18 October, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The outbreak has led to 129 hospitalisations so far but the cases are expected to grow.The agencies urged restaurants, retailers, and residents to “not eat, sell, or serve red, yellow, and white onions supplied by ProSource Inc that were imported from...

