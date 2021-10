The USC Trojans are still nowhere close to the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The Pac-12 is still a non-factor except for one school. The Trojans lost to Notre Dame while Utah lost to Oregon State. Had Utah beaten the Beavers, it likely would have gotten in, but they fell in Corvallis and, as a result, are still on the outside looking in. This means Oregon remains the only Pac-12 team in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO