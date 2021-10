The Student Association Senate approved more than $440,000 in general allocations to student organizations at its meeting Monday. SA Sen. Yan Xu, ESIA-U and the chair of the finance committee, said the senate unanimously passed a bill to allocate funding to more than 200 student organizations through May 2022, slightly surpassing the more than $430,000 that the SA allocated for the fall semester. He said the senate reallocated $20,349 from its executive and legislative branches’ budget to the co-sponsorship fund to approve 20 student organizations’ co-sponsorship requests for the spring semester.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO