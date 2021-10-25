Parents rally for, against extension of Orange County school mask mandates

(CNN) — American Airlines canceled another 634 flights on Sunday, more than 12% of its total operations for the day, the company said Sunday. The airline has now canceled more than 1,500 flights since Friday, as it deals with weather issues and staffing shortages that started last week. "With additional...
Alec Baldwin told paparazzi on Saturday that he is not allowed to reveal any details about the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his most recent film "Rust," because the investigation into the incident is ongoing, a video posted on TMZ shows. "I've been ordered by...
ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden said Sunday a new U.S. and European Union trade agreement would crack down on “dirty steel” that produces carbon emissions that are blamed for climate change and also patch up a trans-Atlantic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs. Biden and European Commission President...
The Supreme Court has rejected an emergency appeal from health care workers in Maine to block a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that went into effect Friday. Three conservative justices noted their dissents. The state is not offering a religious exemption to hospital and nursing home workers who risk losing their jobs if they are not vaccinated.
A shooting at a California council member’s home on Saturday left one person dead and three others injured. Gilroy Police Department said the shooting occurred at city council member Rebeca Armendariz’s home, NBC News reported. The identities of those killed and injured were not revealed. Two of the latter sustained...
ATLANTA (AP) — This Atlanta Braves team couldn't have picked a more fitting way to move to the brink of a World Series championship. A pitcher who spent most of the year in the minors kept 'em in it. A slugger who came in a flurry of trades won it...
Leaders of the world’s largest economies are endorsing the establishment of a global minimum tax at the opening of the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Rome on Saturday. The global minimum tax seeks to block corporations from moving jobs or profits overseas in order to avoid paying taxes. President Biden and his administration pushed the agreement over the finish line in the last several months.
Police in the Northern Virginia area are bolstering security around Halloween weekend amid a potential threat that could be linked to ISIS, several news outlets reported. Multiple intelligence and law enforcement sources told ABC News that the threat to shopping centers in the region was linked to intelligence that could be related to ISIS, though an assessment of the information's credibility was still underway.
