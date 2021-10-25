Half Past Two release “Big Energy” video

Toronto garage punks Wine Lips have released a video for their new song "In The Clear". The video was directed by Ciarán Downes. The song is off their upcoming album Mushroom Death Sex Bummer Party out October 29 via Stomp Records. Wine Lips released Stressor in 2019. Check out the video below.
Florida based post-hardcore band Gilt have announced that they will be releasing a new EP In Windows, Through Mirrors. The EP is the first with drummer Ash Stixx on lead vocals and features two reworked songs from their 2020 album Ignore What's Missing and one new song. The EP will be out digitally November 11 and physical copies will be available through Knifepunch Records and Hunkofplastic Records. The band have released a video for "In Windows". The video was shot by Cole Kubizne and edited by Tyler Fieldhouse. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Toronto based ska punks The Filthy Radicals are releasing a new EP called Freedom 45. The four song EP was produced and mastered by Andrew DeNure and Doug Nahrgang. Trumpet player Molly Vaclav said of the EP,. "Fast and crass, blastin' brass, smells like ass; this release checks all the...
Anxious have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Little Green House and will be out January 21, 2022 via Run For Cover Records. The band have also released a video for their song "In April" that was directed by Chris Tharp. Anxious will be touring the US with Koyo next month and released their EP New Shapes in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Red Fang have released a video for their song "Rabbits In Hives". The video was directed by Ansel Wallenfang. The song is off their album Arrows that was released earlier this year. Check out the video below.
Big D and the Kids Table have released a video for their song "You Buggin'" featuring Melt-Banana. The video was directed by Tim Dennesen. The song is off Do Your Art that was released last week via SideOne Dummy. Check out the video below.
Former Member isKid Dynamite’s Jason Shevchuk and producer Will Yip. Today, without any prior announcement, the band released their second album. It's called Manageable Scratches and it's out today digitally. The vinyl is out via Yip's Memory Music label on March 14, 2021. You can stream it at Brooklyn Vegan. The band released Old Youth in 2018.
UK punk band Boss, made up of Jonah Falco of Fucked Up, Maxime Smadja of Rixe, Charle Manning Walker of Chubby and The Gang, The Chisel's Nick Sarnella, and Amaury Benitez, have released a new song. The song is called "Cash 'Em In" and features an intro from Cal Craham of The Chisel. It is off their upcoming 7-inch of the same name out December 3 via Static Shock Records. Boss released Steel Box 45 in 2018. Check out the song below.
Potty Mouth have announced that they are breaking up after ten years being a band. They have also announced that they will be releasing a final EP called 1% Happier that will be out November 19 via Get Better Records. The band released a statement that reads,. "Hey everyone! We...
Kill Lincoln have released a video for their cover of "That Song" by The Bouncing Souls. The video was filmed by Mike Sosinski & Jesse Eisemann. The song is off the compilation album Having a Bad Time, Wish You Were Here out on Bad Time Records. Kill Lincoln released Can’t Complain in 2020. Check out the video below.
Hamilton, Ontario based hardcore punk band Hellbent have released a video for their new song "Buckley". The video was directed by Justis Krar. The song is off their upcoming album Primitive Hits that was produced by former Cancer Bats guitarist Scott Middleton. Hellbent released their EP Dead Off The Floor in 2019. Check out the video below.
M(h)aol have released a video for their new song "No One Ever Talks To Us". The video was directed and edited by Zoë Greenway. The song is off the band's upcoming EP Gender Studies that will be out digitally October 29 and physically January 14 via TULLE. M(h)aol released their single "Asking For It" earlier this year. Check out the video below.
Spanish Love Songs have released a Blink-182 cover. It is called "I Miss You (Doom and Gloom)". The song is out now digitally via Pure Noise Records. Spanish Love Songs released Brave Faces Everyone in 2020. Check out the song below.
Hardcore legends American Nightmare have announced a string of East Coast and West Coast tour dates for early 2021 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Background Music. Tickets for these shows are already on sale. see below to view the dates.
In this bonus episode of The Punknews Podcast, John G spoke to Brenna Red of The Last Gang. they talked about the band's new album, Iggy Pop, record collecting, and reggae! Check out the interview below!
Berkeley based ska goth collective Grave Danger have released a new song. The song is called "Specter Inspector" and is available digitally. Grave Danger released Tomb It May Concern in 2019. Check out the song below.
Brooklyn based punks Tired Radio premiered a music video for "Monsters" through The Bad Copy. The single is off of their four way split release with American Thrills, Neckscars and Nightmares For A Week.The split is out now through Wiretap Records, Sell The Heart Records, Rat Terror Records and Engineer Records.
Big Sean already had music lovers amped with ‘What a Life’ – the first single from his 6-track, joint EP ‘What You Expect’ with Hit-Boy – but now he’s capitalizing on the buzz from his loyal fans with ‘Loyal to a Fault,’ the tune’s follow-up. Calling on Bryson Tiller and...
Comments / 0